TURKEY BLOCKED MY BLOG: A Turkish authority has issued an order to block your WordPress.com site: matrixbob.wordpress.com

HOAX Russian Ambassador ‘Killed’ In Turkey! False Flag Syria Propaganda!

Published on Dec 23, 2016 SLOPPIEST FAKE SHOOTING EVER! RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR ANDREY KARLOV GETS FAKE-SHOT IN TURKEY ASSASSINATION HOAX! THIS HOAX WINS THE OSCAR FOR “LOWEST-BUDGET FALSE FLAG!” KARLOV GETS SHOT 8 TIMES, BUT NO BLOOD? ON TV, THE GUNMAN LOOKS THRU HUGE WINDOWS, YET STARTS AND DIES IN A ROOM WITHOUT WINDOWS! THIS […]

ARE ASSASSINATION OF RUSSIA’S AMBASSADOR IN TURKEY & BERLIN MARKET ATTACK A US PLAN TO START WW3 BEFORE TRUMP TAKES OFFICE?

After Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was assassinated while giving a speech at an art exhibition in Ankara on Monday, many people on social media compared the moment — and what could result from it — to a similar event that happened more than a century ago: the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in […]

ISIS used as tool by Saudis, US & Turkey when it suits their interests – US senator to RT [VIDEO]

Published on Dec 13, 2016 Speaking to RT on the advance of ISIS militants from Mosul toward Palmyra, Virginia Senator Richard Black (R) expressed doubt that the US-led coalition could have overlooked such a regrouping, pointing to possible interests of the US and regional players.

Iraqi forces discover stockpile of ISIS weapons from Saudi Arabia & Turkey [VIDEO]

Published on Oct 27, 2016 Iraqi security forces have reported finding a cache of Turkish and Saudi weapons in Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) areas of Mosul. The Pentagon is reporting that at least 900 members of IS have so far been killed in the battle to retake the Iraqi city. RT correspondent Alex […]

REALLY? VP Biden to travel to Turkey in attempt to mend relations [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 15, 2016 Vice President Joe Biden will be traveling to Turkey to restore relations between the US and the Turkish Government after recent tensions developed following the United States’ refusal to extradite a Muslim Cleric that the Turkish government believes to be the mastermind behind the attempted coup in July. RT’s […]

Turkey officially legalizes pedophilia

The Constitutional Court has ruled to annul a provision that punishes all sexual acts against children under the age of 15 as “sexual abuse,” stirring outrage from academics and women’s rights activists who warn that the decision will lead to cases of child abuse going unpunished. The Constitutional Court discussed the issue upon an application […]

Coup attempt in Turkey raised concerns over safety and security of U.S. nuclear stockpile in country

(NationalSecurity.news) Most of the news about the recent coup attempt in Turkey focused on political ramifications and leadership moving forward, but relatively little coverage was given to what could have been a disaster had the coup succeeded: The vulnerability of the stockpile of U.S. nuclear weapons in eastern Europe, the largest on the continent. As […]

Crackdown in Turkey: Erdogan shuts down 130 media outlets [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 27, 2016 Over 100 TV stations, radio stations, newspapers and magazines have been shut down in Turkey as part of President Tayyip Erdogan’s continued post-coup-attempt crackdown. RT correspondent Lizzie Phelan reports that prisoners taken as a result of the failed coup have allegedly been subject to “grave abuses, including torture and […]

CLAIM: U.S. Paid $2 Billion For Turkey Coup

Source: Your News Wire A former NATO commander who mastermind the recent Turkish coup attempt used the CIA to funnel $2 billion to pro-coup soldiers in Turkey. According to the Yeni Safek daily, retired US Army General John F. Campbell was “one of the top figures who organized and managed the soldiers behind the failed coup […]

Obama STRONG denial of US involvement in failed Turkey coup means the USA did it !!!

President Barack Obama on Friday strongly refuted allegations that Washington was behind last week’s attempted plot to overthrow the Turkish government. READ MORE: http://aa.com.tr/en/americas/obama-denies-us-involvement-in-failed-coup/613791

“Turkey’s secret pact with Islamic State exposed by operative behind wave of ISIS attacks”

Source: Insurge Intelligence by Nafeez Ahmed This exclusive is published by INSURGE INTELLIGENCE, a crowd-funded investigative journalism project for the global commons. Join us. New evidence has emerged that the Turkish government under President Erdogan is covertly providing direct military, financial and logistical support to ISIS, even while claiming to fight the terror network. The […]

1500 US Military Being Held Hostage In Turkey! Media Blackout!

(Before It’s News) Mainstream media is neglecting to report n what is surely Obama’s biggest act of treason yet! The Incirlik US Military Base in Turkey has been under seige by Turkish police and military since the coup against Recep Erdogan last Friday. Power to the base has been cut and no one is being […]

Behind the CIA’s Failed Coup in Turkey: Was It Only a Dry Run? [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 18, 2016 SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=19275 As we predicted last year, the deep state coup against Erdogan finally materialized last weekend…but it fizzled out almost as quickly as it arrived. So what are we to make of this would-be putsch? Did Erdogan allow it to happen in order to further […]

Turkey Failed Coup: Ties Emerge Between Hilary Clinton And Mysterious Islamic Cleric Fethullah Gulen

A newly-released email and lobbying documents filed with Congress reveals new ties between Clintonworld and members of a network operated by a mysterious Islamic cleric from Turkey. Connections between Clinton and acolytes of the imam, Fethullah Gulen, could muddle the complex relationship between the U.S. and Turkey, a key NATO ally, if the former secretary of […]

‘Yankees go home’: Anti-US sentiment growing in Turkey after failed coup [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 19, 2016 Anti-US sentiment is growing in Turkey after a failed attempt to overthrow President Erdogan’s regime. Turkish nationalist protesters were caught on film attacking US soldiers stationed in Turkey, attempting to put bags over their heads and chanting “Yankees go home.” RT correspondent Paula Slier reports that the US government’s […]

The Worst (Fake?) Coup Ever Has Enthroned Erdogan As A Dictator And Has Sealed Turkey’s Fate

Source: End of The American Dream What just happened in Turkey? I have been thinking about this for a number of hours now, and I have narrowed it down to two options. Either this was the worst military coup in my entire lifetime, or it was staged. I will explain how I came to this […]

FLASHBACK DECEMBER 2015 – West Prepares to Replace Their Puppet in Turkey [VIDEO]

Published on Dec 22, 2015 SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=17317 Sibel Edmonds of BoilingFrogsPost.com joins us once again to discuss the ongoing “reverse engineering” of Erdogan by the NATO/CIA/Kurdish/Israeli/Russian forces that oppose him. We talk about the hypocritical and nearly-unanimous coverage of Erdogan’s abuses and how and why this narrative is converging now to […]

Turkey coup: Disturbing picture shows soldiers ‘bound naked’ as Turkish President Erdogan is warned over ‘purges’

These soldiers were stripped of their uniforms and made to lie next to each other after being arrested This disturbing picture shows dozens of Turkish soldiers bound together after being stripped of their uniforms following their arrest. Dozens of soldiers lie naked and handcuffed after being arrested following Friday night’s coup attempt in Turkey. The […]

Did Turkey Just Threaten War Against the United States After Failed Coup?

Which is why we need to worry about Erdogan seizing the US nuclear weapons stored at Incirlik airbase! = Turkish officials threaten to go to war with “any country” supporting exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, the alleged mastermind of the coup plot, which would put the US right in Ankara’s crosshairs. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim threated […]

France closed embassies in Turkey “until further notice” two days before military coup

France has temporarily shut down its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul, citing security reasons. “The Embassy of France in Ankara, as well as the Consulate-General in Istanbul, will be closed from Wednesday July 13, 1pm (10:00 GMT), until further notice,” the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday. The […]

Turkey coup attempt aftermath: Over 2,800 arrested, at least 265 killed, 1,440 injured [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 16, 2016 Turkish Prime Minister said that 2,839 soldiers and officers implicated in an overnight coup attempt have been arrested. At least 265 people have been killed, including 104 pro-coup participants, while 1,440 people were injured in military action in Istanbul and Ankara – READ MORE http://on.rt.com/7j8x

COUP IN TURKEY: FACT OR FICTION?

RAW: Pro-Erdogan crowds celebrate on tanks after Turkey coup fails [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 16, 2016 Hundreds celebrated on the Bosporus Bridge, on Saturday, after an attempted coup by parts of the country’s military wavered.

TURKEY COUP VIDEOS

– Turkey coup attempt: Ankara’s presidential palace, parliament building bombed – Turkey coup: Turkish citizens deal with tanks during coup – Turkey coup: Footage from inside Turkish parliament when bomb goes off

TURKEY COUP D’ETAT NOW – JULY 15, 2016 – IN PICTURES

– – – – – – – – People try to get money from ATM machines in Turkey. – – – – – – – – – MORE PICTURES HERE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3692693/Turkish-military-launch-attempted-coup-depose-government.html –

Turkey coup: Erdogan brought this on himself by emasculating military – ex-Pentagon official [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 15, 2016 A coup d’etat attempt is taking place in Turkey, reportedly organized by the Turkish military. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a statement saying that a “minority” within the military is responsible the uprising. Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof joins RT America’s Manila Chan to discuss the latest developments. […]

Germany acknowledges Armenian killing as genocide, Turkey recalls ambassador [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 2, 2016 The German parliament has withstood a barrage of pressure from the Turkish government, approving a symbolic resolution that declares the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces a ‘genocide’. READ MORE: http://on.rt.com/7ebr

‘Terror group insignia’: US troops wearing Kurd badges infuriate Turkey [VIDEO]

Published on May 28, 2016 In a stunning attack on Washington, Turkey’s Foreign Minister says US forces in Syria should wear the insignia of terror groups. The shock accusation came after US elite troops were spotted in Syria wearing the insignia of Kurdish fighters, whom Ankara considers terrorists.

