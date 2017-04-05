05

Apr. ’17

TWENTY-TWO companies pull ads from Bill O’Reilly’s show after TV show host is mired in sexual harassment allegations

 

Twenty-two companies have pulled advertisements from Bill O’Reilly’s show

  • Mitsubishi, T. Rowe Price, Credit Karma, Lexus, Bayer, Wayfair, all joined growing list of companies trying to distance themselves after report emerged Saturday 
  • It remains unclear whether the move will hurt Fox revenue, since an executive said the ads will appear on different shows on the network 
  • List is set to grow since Sleeping Giants, an anonymous group that first launched a campaign against Breitbart, will now set its sights on O’Reilly’s advertisers 
  • O’Reilly and Fox News allegedly paid five women $13million to settle four cases of sexual harassment and one incident of verbal abuse in the past 15 years
  • In addition to the five, another two accused O’Reilly of inappropriate behavior 
  • The National Organization for Women called for O’Reilly to be fired on Tuesday 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4380156/Hyundai-BMW-pull-ads-Foxs-OReilly-show.html

