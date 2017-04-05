Susan Rice narrative ‘will be forgotten by next week’ – Lionel [VIDEO]

The media was abuzz this week with allegations that former President Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice conducted surveillance on and “unmasked” officials in connection to President Trump’s transition into the White House. Rice appeared on MSNBC to deny the allegations, but questions remain. RT correspondent Alexey Yaroshevsky has the story. Then, legal and media analyst Lionel, of Lionel Media, joins RT America’s Simone Del Rosario to discuss the swirling parallels to the famous Watergate scandal of the Nixon era and what to expect of mainstream media regarding the story.
DEBATE: Did Susan Rice have the right to unmask officials?
This week a potential scandal made headlines involving former President Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice. Rice is accused of conducting surveillance on and unmasking officials in connection to President Trump’s transition into the White House. On tonight’s political panel, analyst and conservative commentator Ernie White of ErnieWhiteMedia.com and Sarah Badawi, senior lobbyist with the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, join RT America’s Manila Chan to discuss the allegations.