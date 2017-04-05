Susan Rice narrative ‘will be forgotten by next week’ – Lionel [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 4, 2017

The media was abuzz this week with allegations that former President Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice conducted surveillance on and “unmasked” officials in connection to President Trump’s transition into the White House. Rice appeared on MSNBC to deny the allegations, but questions remain. RT correspondent Alexey Yaroshevsky has the story. Then, legal and media analyst Lionel, of Lionel Media, joins RT America’s Simone Del Rosario to discuss the swirling parallels to the famous Watergate scandal of the Nixon era and what to expect of mainstream media regarding the story.