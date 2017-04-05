“I Will Put You In The Witness Protection Program” Jason Chaffetz Shocks Democrats [VIDEO]

Published on Apr 4, 2017

“I Will Put You In The Witness Protection Program” Jason Chaffetz Shocks Democrats

Jason Chaffetz NEW ! tells atf informant that he will give him witness protection if he just rats out all the people hiding information from congress!!

this happened live during congress trey gowdy was in the other room talking to the actual head of the dea! oversight is really getting heavy! this is chaffetz new it happened live and there was some discussion about russia obama and putin but that was earlier from some democrats that were pissed this is politics and news today atf agent was involved earlier chaffetz democrats are actually on onboard with this

president trump wants this to happen this is trump news

fox news covered this earlier on breaking news and the fbi was investigating fast and furious for awhile we dont know where that will go chaffetz and gowdy are famous for hillary clinton case and trey gowdy finds out and jason chaffetz democrat battle has just begun chaffetz new video from congress today trey gowdy was in the other room trey gowdy like a boss will be shown in a few videos coming up soon and some new fbi clips when the hearing happens chaffetz shocks democrat on this one

original air date: 4/4/ 2017