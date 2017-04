Court documents reveal the stunning depths of collusion and corruption between the EPA and Monsanto. According to a now-deceased EPA scientist, Monsanto routinely BRIBES EPA scientists to make sure glyphosate remains “approved” for widespread use across the food supply.

http://talknetwork.com/2017-04-04-court-documents-reveal-incredible-collusion-between-epa-and-monsanto-video.html

