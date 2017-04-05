Build that wall! First designs for Trump’s border wall with Mexico are unveiled

First designs for a border wall have been released from companies around the country who want to make the president’s promise a reality

But authorities are expecting every stage of construction to be hit by protests – even when they build small prototypes near San Diego

Bidders are already asking if authorities will protect workers from ‘hostile attack’ and whether employees will be indemnified for using deadly force

Chief executive of a general contractor in Fort Worth, Texas, said he has received about a dozen death threats since publicly expressing interest in bidding

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4378076/Border-wall-contractors-prepare-hostile-environment.html

Shining bright: iCON Wall Solution by Single Eagle dba Concrete Contractors Interstate of San Diego, CA, want to turn the wall into ‘a piece of ary’ with noth sides decorated with stones and artifacts

Smartwall: Gleason Partners came up with a solar panel system mounted on the wall which would generate massive amounts of electricity while meeting the president’s promise

