https://vimeo.com/211537056″>SurveillanceGate BOMBSHELL: Susan Rice going to prison? from https://vimeo.com/healthranger”>NaturalNews</a> ; on https://vimeo.com”>Vimeo</a> ;.

This breaking news update reveals details of how Susan Rice and other high-level Obama officials conspired the “weaponize” the surveillance apparatus to destroy Donald Trump.

These revelations are bigger than Watergate!

Stay informed at Trump.news and NewsTarget.com

Advertisements