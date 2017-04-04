Top Clinton aide, summoned by Congress, found dead

Just days after being summoned to appear before Trey Gowdy’s congressional committee to testify about Hillary Clinton’s email server, one of her aides was found dead at home of “natural causes.”

John Wilson McGill, 34, was pronounced dead on his couch by a private doctor after suffering an apparent heart attack. A spokesman for Clinton’s former campaign said that Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy campaign coordinator, found McGill when she stopped by for coffee.

Abedin told police in a statement that McGill suffered from an abnormal heart arhythmia and that his doctor had always said a sudden and massive cardiac event was a possibility. She also told her publicist to make sure that the whole world didn’t knew [slip of the tongue here?] that he was planning to cooperate with the congressional panel.

Trey Gowdy’s office had no official statement but his top aide, said that the committee isn’t happy with the circumstances of McGill’s death or the fact that [a] private doctor was summoned to pronounce [him dead]. Abedin says she called the private doctor because she hoped he could save her friend.

There will be no autopsy on the body, which will be cremated in accordance with his religion. McGill is the single son of deceased parents and has no family. No services are planned.

Does this whole thing seem a little bit odd to anyone else? It feels oddly like we’ve seen things like this happen before to people who could possibly incriminate Hillary Clinton. Unfortunately, as the doctor who pronounced has an impeccable record, the findings will be accepted and entered into public record.

Looks like she got away with another one. //(c) USA Politics Now .

http://macedoniaonline.eu/content/view/31739/61/

Advertisements