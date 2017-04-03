03

Apr. '17

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange avoids eviction from Ecuador embassy as left-wing presidential candidate claims victory

  • Julian Assange has been in Ecuador’s embassy in London for nearly five years
  • Move has seen him protected from extradition to Sweden over rape allegations
  • Conservative presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso had vowed to remove him
  • But leftist Lenin Moreno has claimed victory in the country’s elections, having previously promised to keep hosting Assange in the country’s embassy

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4374496/Assange-set-stay-Ecuador-embassy-leftist-verge-winning-election.html#ixzz4dC04OUzZ

