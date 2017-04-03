03

Trump praises ‘bombshell’ report on ‘unmasking and the crooked scheme against us’ as fingers point to ‘very senior’ Obama administration official

Trump called it a 'crooked scheme,' citing Fox News reporting

  • President tweeted praise for ‘such amazing reporting’ on Fox News that seems to support in tweets last month about Obama-era spying on him
  • ‘Fox and Friends’ began Monday’s broadcast with a ‘bombshell report about the unmasking of the Trump team’ 
  • Fox reported a US intelligence official responsible for unmasking names of Trump associates is ‘very well known, very high up, very senior’

Trump tweeted on Saturday that the 'official behind unmasking is high up. Known Intel official is responsible'

