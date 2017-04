Published on Mar 1, 2017

The Blue Whale game is a disturbing online trend coming out of Russia. After completely various tasks and instructions, after 50 days the player must kill themselves to win the game. Where did this come from? What is it all about? Why? Is it real? Let’s investigate the Blue Whale online social media game that’s causing Russian teenagers to commit suicide.