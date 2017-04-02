SHOCK: Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Sends Second Letter To FBI Director Comey Asking Why FBI Was Involved With Paying Research Firm For Trump/Russia Dossier.

Wow, did I honestly just read this? Senator Charles Grassley has sent his second letter to FBI Director James Comey to inquire about how the FBI became involved in colluding with Christopher Steele, a former agent for the U.K.’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, concerning the lurid dossier on President Donald Trump and Russia.

I am sitting here reading this in disbelief, as this whole thing just keeps getting bigger and bigger like Director Comey’s nose. This is Senator Grassley’s second letter! Does Comey really believe he can hide behind closed doors at this point? Director Comey needs to wake up and confess his dirty deeds.

So now we discover the FBI was actually involved in that crazy dossier and the golden waters story! I still am not clear on where this actually originated. There was an actual rumor it originated on the Internet site 4chan as a prank. Remember that? But then it turned into the Christopher Steele spy story, and finally there was actually a man associated with Steele who was found deceased in his car.

Steele had been commissioned by an opposition research firm at the request of Republican opponents of Trump to dig into allegations that the Russian government had a substantial amount of compromising information on Trump during his effort to win the GOP presidential nomination. After Trump became the party nominee, a backer of Hillary Clinton continued to pay for the information. This is unbelievable!

In October just a few weeks before the election, the FBI agreed to fund Steele’s investigations even as it remained unsure about the legitimacy. No payments were ever exchanged, but the damage was done after the dossier became public knowledge. Who would ever imagine the FBI would be mixed up in such a thing?

“The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for president in the run-up to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics,” Grassley wrote in a March 6 letter to Comey. However, that letter went unanswered.

Here is a video about the matter:

How can FBI Director James Comey continue to disregard the law when he is the Director of what used to be the most respected agency not only in the United States but the world? What has he done to the FBI? It can never recover from this type of damage. While the FBI was created to uphold the law, it became involved with Hillary Clinton, and helped to destroy it…just as she does everything she touches, with the germs of dirty money.

In Grassley’s second letter dated March 28, he says, “The idea that the FBI and associates of the Clinton campaign would pay Mr. Steele to investigate the Republican nominee for president in the run-up to the election raises further questions about the FBI’s independence from politics, as well as the Obama Administration’s use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends.”

Why doesn’t someone just charge Clinton and Obama once and for all?

Further Grassley demands that “all FBI policies, procedures, and guidelines applicable when the FBI seeks to fund an investigator associated with a political opposition research firm connected to a political candidate, or with any outside entity.”

A very important aspect in Grassley’s communications to the FBI is his focus on Andrew McCabe. McCabe was a friend of Hillary’s. He is currently under investigation by the FBI’s Inspector General for playing a role in Clinton’s email investigation. Here we go again with Hillary Clinton’s poisonous touch.

McCabe’s wife accepted nearly $700,000 in political donations arranged by a close friend, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, for her run for state senator. Remember that? I do!

Grassley goes on to write: “While Mr McCabe recused himself from public corruption cases in Virginia…he failed to recuse himself from the Clinton email investigation, despite the appearance of a conflict created by his wife’s campaign accepting $700,000 from a close Clinton associate during the investigation.”

A key passage from Grassley’s letter is as follows:

Mr. McCabe’s appearance of a partisan conflict of interest relating to Clinton associates only magnifies the importance of those questions. That is particularly true if Mr. McCabe was involved in approving or establishing the FBI’s reported arrangement with Mr. Steele, or if Mr. McCabe vouched for or otherwise relied on the politically-funded dossier in the course of the investigation. Simply put, the American people should know if the FBI’s second-in-command relied on Democrat-funded opposition research to justify an investigation of the Republican presidential campaign.

The following questions are being asked by Grassley of the FBI:

Has McCabe been involved “in any capacity” in investigating alleged collusion between TrumpWorld and Russia? Has McCabe been involved in surveillance or intercepts of any sort in the case? Has McCabe “made any representations to prosecutors or judges” regarding the Steele dossier? Has McCabe had any interactions with Steele himself? Did McCabe brief anyone in the Obama administration on the Trump-Russia investigation? Was McCabe ever authorized by the FBI to speak to the media about the case? Did he ever do so without authorization? Has anyone in the FBI raised questions about McCabe’s possible Clinton-Trump conflict of interest? Has any complaint been filed about it? Has anyone at the FBI recommended or requested that McCabe recuse himself from the Russia-Trump investigation?

I truly appreciate Senator Charles Grassley and his commitment to the inquiry into the FBI’s role in this whole horrid affair. America waits speechless and in shock for answers.

