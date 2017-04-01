WIKILEAKS CIA Evidence Ignored By Senate Intelligence Committee [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 31, 2017

The Senate Intelligence Committee heard testimony this week on Russian interference in the elections. Focusing in hard on the Russian’s cyber warfare capabilities.

However, the elephant in the room was wikileaks revelation that the CIA have unrestrained resources to act just as the Russians did to benefit the deep state.

The DAILY MAIL reports “WikiLeaks has published hundreds more files today which it claims show the CIA went to great lengths to disguise its own hacking attacks and point the finger at Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

The 676 files released today are part of WikiLeaks’ Vault 7 tranche of files and they claim to give an insight into the CIA’s Marble software, which can forensically disguise viruses, trojans and hacking attacks.

WikiLeaks says the source code suggests Marble has test examples in Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi.”

Isn’t this response to alternative news just an attempt by the deep state to resuscitate the dying Main Stream Media? And is it fueled by loathsome criminal politicians who feel the heat of the spotlight shining brightly on their previously unknown activities? I’m not saying that Russia doesn’t engage in cyber warfare, but diverting all of the blame toward Russia without addressing our own nefarious intelligence activities solves nothing.