Turning the tables, Trump now calling for probe into alleged Clinton-Russia ties

Shortly after Donald J. Trump became President-elect Trump, the Pretorian guard media, always on the lookout to protect Democrats, wanted to know if he was serious about investigating and, if necessary, prosecuting Hillary Clinton for any alleged criminal activity.

Most press at the time reported that no, Trump said in a meeting with editors and reporters at The New York Times, he wasn’t interested in prosecuting her because it would be “divisive for the country.”

“I don’t want to hurt the Clintons, I really don’t,” Trump reportedly said. “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways.”

But Trump never did take the possibility of prosecution off the table. Far less reported, but noted by Fox News at the time, is the fact that Trump said “no” when asked if he is taking investigations completely off the table for both Clintons.

And now that the Deep State, aided and abetted by the fake news establishment media, and in deference to former President Obama and Clinton, has launched a leak campaign along with the phony narrative that Trump colluded with the Russians to “hack” the election, the president may have had a change of heart. (RELATED: Russia threatens to release Obama Admin secrets if Deep State leaks don’t stop.)

As reported by Breitbart, Trump used his Twitter account on Monday to openly question why lawmakers looking into the various deals, connections and transactions between Hillary and husband former President Bill Clinton with Russia, of which there are many.

“Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech,” he tweeted, followed by, “…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax.”

By the way, though the lamestream Alt-Left media will go ape-stuff crazy trying to “fact check” Trump’s allegations, you don’t have to look any further than The New York Times itself, which reported these facts in April 2015. In addition, the allegations were covered in a book called “Clinton Cash” by Peter Schweizer, who is Breitbart News’ editor-at-large.

The website noted further:

The facts found in Clinton Cash, reported by the NYT, and deemed accurate by establishment media, reveal how Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State coincided with the influx of tens of millions of dollars from foreign sources into the Clinton Foundation which resulted in favorable actions for Russia’s government.

The fact is, the Clinton Foundation was little more than a foreign money conduit for the Clintons, where governments and interested parties would essentially pay for access, favors and, importantly, future access to a President Hillary Clinton – which, of course, didn’t happen.

Important to note, which is all documented in The Hillary Files, a white paper by the editors of NewsTarget:

— The Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars in donations from a number of investors in Uranium One, a company based in Canada with mining interests in the United States. A majority stake in the company was sold off to Russia’s nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, which needed approval from the Clinton State Department. The Times reported, “The sale gave the Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States.”

— Donations to the Clinton Foundation from executives of Russia-owned Uranium One exceeded $145 million.

— Uranium One chairman Ian Telfer made four foreign donations of $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation as the deal was being negotiated. But, as the Times and The Hillary Files noted, those donations were never disclosed by Hillary Clinton, despite the fact she signed an agreement with Obama that she would publicly disclose all donations to the foundation. (RELATED: Con artist Clinton: Millions of dollars in fraud revealed after Clinton Foundation server hacked.)

— During this time, Bill Clinton received a half-million dollars for one speech in Moscow, paid for by “a Russian investment bank that had ties to the Kremlin,” the New Yorker reported.

“Why was Bill Clinton taking any money from a bank linked to the Kremlin while his wife was Secretary of State?” asks the publication.

President Trump – and tens of millions of Americans – want to know.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

