01

Apr. ’17

Three arrested for starting blaze that caused overpass to COLLAPSE on Interstate 85 in Atlanta

Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence confirms the suspects, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas, were arrested Friday along with Eleby, who faces a charge of criminal damage to property. Bruner and Thomas were each charged with criminal trespass. Crews (pictured) began work on the severely damaged area on Friday 

 

Officials said Basil Eleby, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas were arrested on Friday in connection with the fire 

  • Eleby faces criminal damage to property charge and Bruner and Thomas were charged with criminal trespass
  • Police wouldn’t say how the fire was started or why, saying those details would be released at a later date 
  • Following the fire, construction crews were seen Friday restoring the segment of the Atlanta highway 
  • First responders said a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday due to the fire under the bridge
  • As the bridge is repaired, traffic is expected to worsen in the city, prompting a ‘travel nightmare’  
  • Aerial video showed smoke billowing from highway as firefighters extinguished blaze alongside the road

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4370200/Three-people-arrested-connection-Atlanta-blaze.html

 

ABC News reporter Steve Osunsami described the future for commuters in the area to be a 'traffic migraine,' and said that he expects his commute to double, as he lives just a mile from the site of the incident

 

The state's top transportation official said there's no way to tell when the highway can be safely reopened to traffic in either direction 

 

Witnesses said that Atlanta state troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge minutes before it collapsed because they were concerned about its integrity

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s