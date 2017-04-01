Three arrested for starting blaze that caused overpass to COLLAPSE on Interstate 85 in Atlanta

Officials said Basil Eleby, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas were arrested on Friday in connection with the fire
- Eleby faces criminal damage to property charge and Bruner and Thomas were charged with criminal trespass
- Police wouldn’t say how the fire was started or why, saying those details would be released at a later date
- Following the fire, construction crews were seen Friday restoring the segment of the Atlanta highway
- First responders said a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday due to the fire under the bridge
- As the bridge is repaired, traffic is expected to worsen in the city, prompting a ‘travel nightmare’
- Aerial video showed smoke billowing from highway as firefighters extinguished blaze alongside the road
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4370200/Three-people-arrested-connection-Atlanta-blaze.html
