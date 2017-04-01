THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [APRIL 1, 2017]

–

–

–

Judge recusals of clergy sex abuse cases mount Pacific Daily News – 6 hours ago Superior Court of Guam judges continue to recuse themselves from hearing Catholic clergy sex abuse cases, now that the local court is seeing a second wave of …

–

STLtoday.com – Mar 28, 2017

Xiu Hui “Joseph” Jiang sat in a courtroom Tuesday as lawyers on opposing sides of a civil lawsuit portrayed him as a sexual predator who betrayed Lincoln …

–

ABC Online – Mar 30, 2017

Father Kevin Glover, who died in the late 1990s, was the parish priest in Esperance but is understood to have worked at parishes throughout the South West.

–

KRTV Great Falls News –

The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings plans to file for bankruptcy protection as part of a settlement with 72 people who filed sex abuse claims, church officials said on Friday. The Diocese comprises the eastern two-thirds of Montana. It includes 79 …

–

St. James Plaindealer – Mar 30, 2017

Pope Francis’ Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors will continue its work despite a second abuse survivor recently resigned from the panel.

–

Two more church sex abuse accusers brings total to 35

KUAM.com –

The number of plaintiffs suing for clergy sex abuse rises. Today, two more victims file suit in the Superior Court of Guam. Today’s fillings mark the 34th and 35th victims to surface since Guam law was changed to lift the statute of limitations for …

–

WSAV-TV – Mar 29, 2017

Hartmayer also acknowledged that the church itself has too often been a hindrance to exposing the priest abuse problem and getting closure for the victims.

–

Law360 (subscription) – Mar 30, 2017

… “occurrence” for insurance coverage purposes, ruling in favor of the Diocese of Duluth in its dispute over coverage for sexual abuse claims against local clergy …

–

CBC.ca – Mar 27, 2017

Indigenous students claim sexual abuse at Catholic day school in Manitoba … Ludwig argues Gauthier, a priest, was supervised by the archdiocese. According …

–

More child sex abuse victims brings total to 39 lawsuits against the church

Pacific News Center –

Brouillard would routinely molest and abuse M.A.. For R.M.C., he recalls in court documents Brouillard making altar boys lay naked on his bed, and molest them one by one, saying “this is not a sin… if this were a sin then we would not be enjoying this …

–

The Age – Mar 30, 2017

The fear his uncle, disgraced paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale, held over him was so entrenched it stopped him disclosing his sexual abuse until 30 years later …

–

Pope’s sex abuse panel to continue its work without victims — for now

Religion News Service –

ROME (RNS) Pope Francis’ sex abuse panel has pledged to continue its work minus the two sex abuse victims who were appointed to help overhaul the Catholic Church’s response to the scandal. Irish abuse survivor — a … Collins, who was sexually abused …

–

Civil trial alleging St. Louis archbishop knew priest was dangerous to begin in Lincoln County

STLtoday.com –

Jury selection is set for Monday in a civil trial in which a Lincoln County teenager and her family have accused St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson of knowing a priest was a danger to children before the cleric was charged with molesting the teen in …

–

National Catholic Reporter – Mar 27, 2017

… 25 Catholic bishops of protecting 32 accused clerical sex abusers in France … when Lucet presented him with a list of 18 priests convicted of sexual abuse but …

–

Disgraced Ballarat Bishop Mulkearns who protected paedophiles … The Age – Mar 28, 2017 One Sunday in December, after a service at St Joseph’s in Warrnambool, the survivor of sexual abuse told a priest that he could not walk past the plaque at the …

–

Union Democrat – Mar 28, 2017

Kelly, who served as priest of St. Patrick’s Church in Sonora from 1987 to 1997 … Kelly left the country days after the jury found him liable of sexual abuse in April …

–

The Border Mail – Mar 28, 2017

The survivor of clergy sexual abuse said he was often made to feel as if he didn’t exist by the men who preyed on him. Now, because of a movement started by …

–

–

–

