THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [APRIL 1, 2017]

–
–
CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES
TO READ MORE
–
Judge recusals of clergy sex abuse cases mount
Pacific Daily News–6 hours ago
Superior Court of Guam judges continue to recuse themselves from hearing Catholic clergy sex abuse cases, now that the local court is seeing a second wave of …
–
At civil sex abuse trial, St. Louis priest is described as predator …
STLtoday.com–Mar 28, 2017
Xiu Hui “Joseph” Jiang sat in a courtroom Tuesday as lawyers on opposing sides of a civil lawsuit portrayed him as a sexual predator who betrayed Lincoln …
–
Sex abuse claims: Class action against former Esperance priest …
ABC Online–Mar 30, 2017
Father Kevin Glover, who died in the late 1990s, was the parish priest in Esperance but is understood to have worked at parishes throughout the South West.
–
Great Falls-Billings diocese files for bankruptcy as part of sex abuse settlement
KRTV Great Falls News – 9 hours ago
The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings plans to file for bankruptcy protection as part of a settlement with 72 people who filed sex abuse claims, church officials said on Friday. The Diocese comprises the eastern two-thirds of Montana. It includes 79 …
–
Religion News: Priest sex abuse panel to continue without victims
St. James Plaindealer–Mar 30, 2017
Pope Francis’ Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors will continue its work despite a second abuse survivor recently resigned from the panel.
–
Two more church sex abuse accusers brings total to 35
KUAM.com – Mar 27, 2017
The number of plaintiffs suing for clergy sex abuse rises. Today, two more victims file suit in the Superior Court of Guam. Today’s fillings mark the 34th and 35th victims to surface since Guam law was changed to lift the statute of limitations for …
–
Bishop apologizes to sexual abuse victims in special service
WSAV-TV–Mar 29, 2017
Hartmayer also acknowledged that the church itself has too often been a hindrance to exposing the priest abuse problem and getting closure for the victims.
–
Judge Sets ‘Occurrence’ Measure For Priest Abuse Cases
Law360 (subscription)–Mar 30, 2017
… “occurrence” for insurance coverage purposes, ruling in favor of the Diocese of Duluth in its dispute over coverage for sexual abuse claims against local clergy …
–
Indigenous students claim sexual abuse at Catholic day school in …
CBC.ca–Mar 27, 2017
Indigenous students claim sexual abuse at Catholic day school in Manitoba … Ludwig argues Gauthier, a priest, was supervised by the archdiocese. According …
–
More child sex abuse victims brings total to 39 lawsuits against the church
Pacific News Center – Mar 30, 2017
Brouillard would routinely molest and abuse M.A.. For R.M.C., he recalls in court documents Brouillard making altar boys lay naked on his bed, and molest them one by one, saying “this is not a sin… if this were a sin then we would not be enjoying this …
–
‘They were empty words’: Abuse survivors lose faith in George Pell’s …
The Age–Mar 30, 2017
The fear his uncle, disgraced paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale, held over him was so entrenched it stopped him disclosing his sexual abuse until 30 years later …
–
Pope’s sex abuse panel to continue its work without victims — for now
Religion News Service – Mar 27, 2017
ROME (RNS) Pope Francis’ sex abuse panel has pledged to continue its work minus the two sex abuse victims who were appointed to help overhaul the Catholic Church’s response to the scandal. Irish abuse survivor — a … Collins, who was sexually abused …
–
Civil trial alleging St. Louis archbishop knew priest was dangerous to begin in Lincoln County
STLtoday.com – Mar 26, 2017
Jury selection is set for Monday in a civil trial in which a Lincoln County teenager and her family have accused St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson of knowing a priest was a danger to children before the cleric was charged with molesting the teen in …
–
French TV inquiry accuses 25 bishops of abuse cover-ups
National Catholic Reporter–Mar 27, 2017
… 25 Catholic bishops of protecting 32 accused clerical sex abusers in France … when Lucet presented him with a list of 18 priests convicted of sexual abuse but …
–
Disgraced Ballarat Bishop Mulkearns who protected paedophiles …
The Age–Mar 28, 2017
One Sunday in December, after a service at St Joseph’s in Warrnambool, the survivor of sexual abuse told a priest that he could not walk past the plaque at the …
–
New allegations emerge in lawsuit against priest
Union Democrat–Mar 28, 2017
Kelly, who served as priest of St. Patrick’s Church in Sonora from 1987 to 1997 … Kelly left the country days after the jury found him liable of sexual abuse in April …
–
Bishop who protected paedophiles is being erased from history
The Border Mail–Mar 28, 2017
The survivor of clergy sexual abuse said he was often made to feel as if he didn’t exist by the men who preyed on him. Now, because of a movement started by …
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
Advertisements