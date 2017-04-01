THE FBI JUST RELEASED NEW & NEVER BEFORE SEEN PHOTOS OF 9/11 PENTAGON WRECKAGE

We had no idea what had happened yet and were very curious to turn on the TV when we got home to find out more. Fast forward a year later and I remember when the countdown clock on CNN had struck zero and the US Military was now storming across the desert into Iraq to get vengeance.

This event has been the cause of incredible fear, panic and worry about terror, terrorists, radical groups, war, muslims and more. It was the catalyst for the level of security and control we now see in many aspects of our lives. We saw as rights were taken away from citizens and suddenly everyone and anyone became a potential threat. As each year passes by since 9/11, security measures get tighter and tighter, all to supposedly protect against further terrorism.

But what if the events of 9/11 were not what we were told? This was the question that plagued me and many others 10 years ago when I started to question it. This article isn’t going to be about debunking 9/11, it instead will focus on the images at hand, but I do want to say the following: I believe 9/11 was one of the biggest catalysts for human awakening on this planet – ever.

The FBI’s New Photo’s

In the quietly released new photo’s, that got very little media attention, we see various bits of debris, interesting images of the pentagon and more.

In the very first image of the release we see a photo plainly labeled “9-11 Pentagon Debris 1.” It shows a single piece of wreckage sitting isolated on a lawn. On it we see the American Airlines logo and marked with letters and numbers.

Do these pictures tell us more about what happened? Do they crush theories on what really happened? Do they challenge the official story? It’s difficult to say because in some ways they are ambiguous, in other ways they raise more questions. Looking at the overhead shots of the Pentagon further beg the question: what really hit the pentagon?

The true ambiguity of some of the photo’s makes you question why they would even be released since they don’t seem to show much of anything. But none the less, this provides an opportunity to further explore into the subject for those who may not have ventured into the incredible story of what took place that day -through the lens of research outside the commonly preached but no longer widely accepted story that a bunch of terrorists with box cutters hijacked planes and flew them into the towers on September 11th.

There’s plenty you can explore about the 9/11 story in our archives. You can also see the other images the FBI release here.

Why It’s Important to Question

Questioning the events of 9/11 is not a matter of insensitivity or disrespect as what’s commonly stated by politicians, governments and general citizens following suit. Instead, it’s the necessary step in following a gut or intuitive feeling that something wasn’t quite right about what we were told. Not just that, but in looking at the evidence, what we were told and what followed, there are several reasons to ask questions. And so people have.

Typically, the main challenge people have in exploring the alternative theories behind what happened that day stem from a fear of admitting that their government may not be in full control or that they may not be acting in the best interest of the people. It’s understandable how this fear could exist given the implications on our own internal stories and general worldview stability, but at the same time, wouldn’t it be more beneficial for humanity to know the truth if it were different? If you were given the choice right now to open one envelope and find out the certain truth of what happened that day, or not and continue believing whatever we were told, would you want to know the truth? Even if it meant collapsing your worldview?

I believe we are experiencing a massive shift in consciousness on this planet and a big part of that is seeing the truth about how our world truly works and functions. This shift has already prompted millions of people on this planet to explore our world to find out what is truly going on and why. This has led to incredible discoveries about elite banking systems, cabal run planetary structures, the truth about religions, our medical industries, school systems and more. It has also led to incredible spiritual awakenings and massive increases in self empowerment amongst people by breaking free from an unconscious state that has kept us viewing the world from an illusory view.

This powerful shift in consciousness is showing itself in many ways, even as simple as the lack of fulfilment we are now feeling, in intense ways, about our jobs, ways of living and how we interact with one another. We are being challenged to think outside the box, ask ourselves what we’re truly doing here and what it means to be human.

