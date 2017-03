Uploaded on Jun 30, 2010

Global Eugenics – Using Medicine To Kill [1/13]

“Global Eugenics – Using Medicine To Kill” – This movie covers topics such as the swine flu, H1N1, H5N1, bio engineered viruses, vaccines and vaccinations, WHO, CDC, DHS, martial law, medical news, water. depopulation, eugenics, Monsanto, gm seeds, agenda 21, and codex Alimentarius. http://wlym.com/text/NSSM200.htm

