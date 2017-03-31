Gates Foundation leading the way in eugenics depopulation plan to rid the world of humans

(Natural News) Software billionaire Bill Gates, the world’s wealthiest globalist, is funding research into male birth control through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Although the international husband-and-wife charity that targets healthcare, family planning and poverty spends massively on a wide range of female contraception methods to prevent unintended pregnancies, the Microsoft founder’s organization devotes some resources ($600,000 in 2016) to the male equivalent.

The New York Times reported in November that the Gates Foundation “has donated more than $1 billion for family planning efforts and will spend about $180 million more this year” as part of its goal of providing birth control access to 120 million additional women pursuant to the Family Planning 2020 campaign, a United Nations-allied, public-private global partnership.

India recently cut ties with the vaccine-pushing Gates Foundation over an alleged conflict of interest with Big Pharma. The issue apparently revolved around dangerous HPV vaccines that reportedly bring with them extreme side effects.

In a 2010 Ted Talk, Bill Gates stated, “The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

Gates apparently never explained how vaccines in and of themselves would play a role in population reduction, however. (RELATED: Read about more population control at Depopulation.news.)

In their annual open letter to Gates Foundation endower and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, Bill and Melinda don’t mention male contraceptives, but Bill does assert, “Like vaccines, contraceptives are one of the greatest lifesaving innovations in history.”

The organization is on record as saying that contraception is one of the most effective ways to lift families out of poverty in developing nations while reducing childhood mortality. “This link between saving lives, a lower birthrate, and ending poverty was the most important early lesson Melinda and I learned about global health,” Bill Gates writes in the 14 February 2017, Buffett letter.

Last month, Bill Gates expressed criticism over President Trump’s decision to defund international abortion efforts through Planned Parenthood and other similar groups. The Trump executive order reversing an Obama policy merely prevents taxpayer dollars from being used to pay for abortion procedures and promotion overseas, and has no effect on what private entities such as the Gates Foundation do with their money, however.

According to the MIT Technology Review, the Baylor College of Medicine is one of the Gates-backed facilities that has rebooted efforts to develop a male birth control technique in the form of “an easy-to-take pill that’s safe, fast-acting, and reversible.”

Baylor’s Martin Matzuk is using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) genetic-engineering biotechnology to delete mouse genes that are active in the testes one by one, the MIT publication explains. “These mice are allowed to mate, and if their female partners don’t get pregnant after three to six months, it means the gene might be a target for a contraceptive. … His next step, he says, will be a novel screening approach to test whether any of about two billion chemicals can disable these genes in a test tube. Promising chemicals could then be fed to male mice to see if they cause infertility.”

Researchers at the University of Georgia, another Gates-funded institution, are testing contraceptive drugs on human stem cells “that look and act like the sperm-making factory cells in the testes.”

In 2012, Natural News founder Mike Adams nicknamed Bill Gates the Sperminator because of his alleged obsession with destroying human sperm and depopulating the planet.

According to a 2015 article in Natural News, the Gates Foundation likes to cover all its bases. It donated at least $26 million to the Clinton Foundation, Bill and Hillary’s alleged money laundering, pay-for-play operation that collected big bucks from foreign governments and multinational corporations while Hillary, the failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, was U.S. secretary of state.

