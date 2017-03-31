BREAKING: New Huma Abedin Emails Revealed, Hillary’s In BIG TROUBLE…

Judicial Watch, which is pretty much the only organization looking out for us peons in the political swamp called Washington D.C. made a major discovery this week. They have sued the State Department and have just obtained new emails showing Hillary “Cackles” Clinton and her Muslim Brotherhood friendly Huma Abedin “Weiner” sending even more classified information of importance to our national security.

From Judicial Watch:

“Judicial Watch today released 1,184 pages of State Department records, including previously unreleased Hillary Clinton email exchanges, revealing additional instances of Abedin and Hillary Clinton sending classified information through unsecured email accounts and contributors being given special access to the former secretary of state.

The emails, were obtained in response to a court order from a May 5, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against the State Department after it failed to respond to a March 18 FOIA request (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)).”

What did they find?

“The records contain 29 previously undisclosed Clinton emails – of a total of which is now at least 288 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department. This further appears to contradict statements by Clinton that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department. Two of these emails are now available on the State Department’s website.”

What was in the newly uncovered emails, 29 in all which were previously undisclosed, because we all know, Hillary can’t recall, was nothing short of Treason.

One of the emails recovered showed “former GTMO [Guantanamo] detainee Binyam Mohamed” and Mohamed’s request for “various classified intelligence documents.” Which the US intelligence had related to his detention in Guantanamo Bay Prison.

There was also another email telling of an unsuccessful effort to set up a phone meeting between Killary and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Go figure. Isn’t that exactly what she was accusing President Trump of doing just yesterday? I guess it’s one of those famous “Definition of Sex” explanations her husband gave when he was caught getting a BJ in the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office back in the 90s.

Of course, the emails also covered other topics. Apparently, there was a lot of friction between staffers, which is no surprise considering the caliber and ethics of people who work in politics.

“A March 9, 2010, email exchange between Abedin and Band reveals some tension between Clinton’s top personal aide and the former secretary of state’s chief of staff, Cheryl Mills. The apparent rift was revealed when Chelsea Clinton asked Band if he could arrange a White House tour for a female Haitian-American sailor from the USS Comfort. Band passed the request to Abedin, who replied to Band: “I don’t want to get cross wise with cdm [Cheryl Mills] on anything Haiti related” and “HAVE YOU MET CHERYL MILLS? [Emphasis in original] you have no idea.””

There were also emails planning the funeral arrangements for Hillary and Bill Clinton (because they were both so ill?)

“Clinton friend Capricia Marshall asked Band and Abedin to work with her to plan Bill and Hillary Clinton’s funeral arrangements and notes: “once affirmed it will be very hard for someone to deny the type of ceremony she [Hillary] wanted – as well I understand that the President can request certain arrangements for her that she/her rep cannot (ie if you want the motorcade to go through DC – stop somewhere).””

That’s downright creepy, I mean, who does that?

Many may ask, “Why keep uncovering these emails?, Who cares?” Easy answer, because we have every right to know who the person who may very well have become president really is. We all know she should answer for this blatant disregard for the national security of this nation, but we know all too well laws are only for us peons. They are above us!

