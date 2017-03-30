WOW: CHELSEA CLINTON MIGHT HAVE JUST POSTED THE DUMBEST TWEET IN THE HISTORY OF TWITTER [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 29, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | The Conservative Tribune reports, It’s an unwritten rule: We don’t pick on the children of the president. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, however, is now 37 and fair game for ridicule when she does or says something really stupid.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:

(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/usYPaiSwW9U

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

http://conservativetribune.com/chelse…