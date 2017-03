Published on Mar 30, 2017

Carl Gallups challenges Trump: Bust Obama for wiretaps and spying on Michael Savage!

Carl and Brandon Gallups give behind-the-scenes account of NSA spying on Sheriff Arpaio — while Arpaio was investigating Obama’s forged birth certificate.

Since Mike Zullo and Jerome Corsi exposed unconstitutional Obama hacking of bank data, the US House Intel Committee (via Nunes) is under pressure to resolve illegal NSA spying on American citizens.