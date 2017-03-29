Gangsta Rapper HILLARY Comes Out Of The Woods! Attacks Everything Trump Has Done.

- Clinton spoke at the Professional Businesswomen of California in San Francisco
- She joked there was no where she’d rather be ‘other than the White House
- The Democratic presidential candidate said that Trump had the ‘lowest’ amount of women in top jobs ‘in a generation’
- Said Sean Spicer telling journalist April Ryan to stop shaking her head was ‘an indignity’
- Clinton said she was appalled at the picture of the all-male panel of men making health care policy decisions for women
