29

Mar. ’17

Gangsta Rapper HILLARY Comes Out Of The Woods! Attacks Everything Trump Has Done.

 

  • Clinton spoke at the Professional Businesswomen of California in San Francisco
  • She joked there was no where she’d rather be ‘other than the White House
  • The Democratic presidential candidate said that Trump had the ‘lowest’ amount of women in top jobs ‘in a generation’
  • Said Sean Spicer telling journalist April Ryan to stop shaking her head was ‘an indignity’
  • Clinton said she was appalled at the picture of the all-male panel of men making health care policy decisions for women 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4358778/Clinton-jabs-Trump-major-post-election-speech.html#ixzz4cipCVPfp

Hilary’s negro dialect

 

 

 

Uploaded on Jan 13, 2010

March 4, 2007 — Selma, Alabama

