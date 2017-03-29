29

Mar. '17

BREXIT BEGINS: Historic moment for Britain as Article 50 letter is FINALLY delivered to the EU headquarters in Brussels

LETTER

Donald Tusk confirmed he had received the Article 50 letter with a post on Twitter

Theresa May’s pledges to ‘restore our national self-determination’

 

  • The Prime Minister signed the historic letter triggering EU divorce last night 
  • Hand-delivered to European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels this afternoon
  • Negotiations will now start on details of the Brexit process set to last until 2019
  • PM vowed to restore ‘self-determination’ for the UK as she updated MPs
  • Letter warns EU trying to punish the UK in negotiations would be ‘costly mistake’

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4359418/PM-gathers-Cabinet-ahead-Article-50-triggered.html#ixzz4ciidkFqt

Downing Street released an image of the letter to Mr Tusk invoking the process for taking the UK out of the Brussels club 

 

 

‘I am over the moon, this is what we were campaigning for’ – UKIP leader on Brexit

 

 

Published on Mar 29, 2017

Britain’s PM Theresa May has signed an historic letter invoking Article 50 – confirming the end of Britain’s time in the EU. UKIP leader Paul Nuttal joins RT to discuss this issue.

