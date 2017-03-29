BREXIT BEGINS: Historic moment for Britain as Article 50 letter is FINALLY delivered to the EU headquarters in Brussels

Theresa May’s pledges to ‘restore our national self-determination’
- The Prime Minister signed the historic letter triggering EU divorce last night
- Hand-delivered to European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels this afternoon
- Negotiations will now start on details of the Brexit process set to last until 2019
- PM vowed to restore ‘self-determination’ for the UK as she updated MPs
- Letter warns EU trying to punish the UK in negotiations would be ‘costly mistake’
‘I am over the moon, this is what we were campaigning for’ – UKIP leader on Brexit
Published on Mar 29, 2017
Britain’s PM Theresa May has signed an historic letter invoking Article 50 – confirming the end of Britain’s time in the EU. UKIP leader Paul Nuttal joins RT to discuss this issue.
