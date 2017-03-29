BREXIT BEGINS: Historic moment for Britain as Article 50 letter is FINALLY delivered to the EU headquarters in Brussels

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4359418/PM-gathers-Cabinet-ahead-Article-50-triggered.html#ixzz4ciidkFqt

Published on Mar 29, 2017

Britain’s PM Theresa May has signed an historic letter invoking Article 50 – confirming the end of Britain’s time in the EU. UKIP leader Paul Nuttal joins RT to discuss this issue.