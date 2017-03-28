The Western media missed an oh-so juicy nugget out Russia recently that should have set off alarm bells in Washington.

Asked about the current state of U.S.-Russia relations, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova gave a long winded answer that can be read below. In her answer, Zakharova suggested Russia may “publish leaks” about “secrets” the Obama administration asked the Russian government to keep private.



“Also, I would like to say that if the practice of leaking information that concerns not just the United States but also Russia, which has become a tradition in Washington in the past few years, continues, there will come a day when the media will publish leaks about the things that Washington asked us to keep secret, for example, things that happened during President Obama’s terms in office. Believe me, this could be very interesting information…”

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/omg-russia-threatens-publish-leaks-things-obama-asked-moscow-keep-secret/

This alone should have cost him the election but he was given a pass by the lame stream media.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/russia-threatens-to-leak-things-obama-asked-moscow-to-keep-secret/

Advertisements