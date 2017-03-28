Obama Aide Squeals Live On MSNBC: ‘I Helped Spy On Trump’

Evelyn Farkas, an Obama administration insider, has become the latest Democrat to roll over and squeal on her former comrades, telling MSNBC that she helped spy on Trump for Obama before he left office, and that Trump, not Russians, was the target of the illegal surveillance.

Democrats ran an arrogant, sloppy spying campaign against Trump because they assumed that a Clinton victory was certain. They didn’t think Trump would ever be in a position to expose their crimes.

They couldn’t have been more wrong. Now shellshocked Obama administration members are starting to rat on each other, trying to gain favor with the current administration and save themselves from being the ones to serve jail time.

Evelyn Farkas, advisor to the Clinton campaign and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under Obama, has become the latest rat to depart the sinking ship. Speaking to MSNBC, she explicitly confessed that:

She helped spy on Trump for Obama before he left the White House Trump, not Russians, were the targets of surveillance She was concerned about hiding their methods from Trump She encouraged leaks because she was “worried” about Russians “People on the Hill” (Congress) knew about Obama’s spy plot

Watch the video embedded in the tweet below to hear the Obama administration insider rat on her former boss live on MSNBC. This is what happens when you run a criminal enterprise involving a whole team of collaborators. Some of them crack. Secrets come out in the wash.

