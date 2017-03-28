28

Mar. ’17

Mother-of-four accused the Team USA Gymnastics doctor of sex abuse as a teen but was ignored for decades

TEAM USA 3333333333333

  • Larissa Boyce said Larry Nassar sexually abused her, it was revealed on Monday
  • She was 16 years old and in the gymnastics program at Michigan State University
  • Boyce, 36, said she was referred to sports doctor Nassar by an instructor 
  • The mother-of-four said she was digitally penetrated by him several times 
  • Boyce said her claims were ignored while she at the program from 1997 to 2000
  • More than 80 women are suing Nassar, MSU and USA Gymnastics in regards to Nassar’s alleged sexual abuse 
  • He was employed by MSU and USA Gymnastics during the time the reported abuse happened 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4356708/Mother-said-sexually-abused-Olympic-doctor.html#ixzz4cdPplAGD

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s