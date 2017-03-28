Mother-of-four accused the Team USA Gymnastics doctor of sex abuse as a teen but was ignored for decades

- Larissa Boyce said Larry Nassar sexually abused her, it was revealed on Monday
- She was 16 years old and in the gymnastics program at Michigan State University
- Boyce, 36, said she was referred to sports doctor Nassar by an instructor
- The mother-of-four said she was digitally penetrated by him several times
- Boyce said her claims were ignored while she at the program from 1997 to 2000
- More than 80 women are suing Nassar, MSU and USA Gymnastics in regards to Nassar’s alleged sexual abuse
- He was employed by MSU and USA Gymnastics during the time the reported abuse happened
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4356708/Mother-said-sexually-abused-Olympic-doctor.html#ixzz4cdPplAGD
