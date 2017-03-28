28

MORE BLAME RUSSIA BULLSH*T: War Hawk Dick Cheney says Russia’s [ALLEGED] U.S. election interference could be seen as ‘an act of war’

Former vice president slammed Moscow during New Delhi speech for meddling in U.S. elections

  • ‘In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war,’ Cheney said
  • Vladimir Putin ‘has designs on the Baltics. He wanted Crimea and he took it. And he is trying to undermine NATO,’ he warned
  • Also called Russian cyber interference ‘the kind of conduct and activity that we’ll see going forward’

MORE:  http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4356446/Cheney-blasts-Russias-alleged-interference-US-election.html

