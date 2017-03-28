28

Mar. ’17

Donald Trump calls for the Clintons to be investigated

what difference

Donald Trump calls for the Clintons to be investigated by House intelligence committee for THEIR Russian connections and hits out at Republicans for killing healthcare bill in late night tweet storm 

 

The president fired off a series of tweets shortly before 10pm on Monday night 

  • ‘Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia?’ Trump wrote in the first message 
  • He followed that up by again dismissing allegations linking his team to Russia  

 

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 22:21 EDT, 27 March 2017 | Updated: 23:13 EDT, 27 March 2017

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s