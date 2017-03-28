–
–
Donald Trump calls for the Clintons to be investigated by House intelligence committee for THEIR Russian connections and hits out at Republicans for killing healthcare bill in late night tweet storm
The president fired off a series of tweets shortly before 10pm on Monday night
- ‘Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia?’ Trump wrote in the first message
- He followed that up by again dismissing allegations linking his team to Russia
