Core Columns At World Trade Center Were Cut At 45 Degree Angle Prior To Them Coming Down On 9/11

THE ONLY WAY THAT THOSE CENTER CORE COLUMNS – 47 IN ALL – COULD HAVE COLLAPSED IS IF THE COLUMNS HAS PREVIOUSLY ALREADY BEEN CUT PRIOR TO IMPACT.

For the past 15 years, I have watched well over 100 hours of video related to 9/11. Probably closer to 200 hours. And after a decade and a half of watching every video I could get my hands on, produced to support every agenda pro and con you could possibly imagine, I have come to an inescapable conclusion.

All three of the buildings in New York City – Tower #1, Tower #2 and Building #7 – were brought down by controlled demolition.

The architects of the World Trade Center , anticipating a plane or multiple planes hitting the buildings, designed them to be able to handle the planes hitting like a “pencil hitting mosquito netting”.

WORLD TRADE CENTER TOWERS WERE SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED TO WITHSTAND MULTIPLE COMMERCIAL JETLINER IMPACTS

And yet, not only did both towers collapse in dramatic fashion, they collapsed as if they had been prepared to do so.

In case you haven’t watched any videos of the towers falling, here is the North Tower moments before it neatly falls and collapses into itself as if on cue.

THE NORTH TOWER FALLS AS IF IT HAD BEEN A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION

The only way that those center core columns – 47 in all – could have collapsed is if the columns has previously already been cut prior to impact. You can see in the photo at the top of this article a core column that was cut at a 45 degree angle. So you might tell me ” that column was cut during cleanup”, but you would be wrong. Columns cut during cleanup were not cut at a 45 degree angle, as seen here.

Dozens of first responders, eyewitnesses and reporters on the street all reported hearing multiple explosions prior to the towers falling. Now the only way to have pre-cut the 47 core columns prior to 9/11 would have been if you had private, extended access to the elevator shafts. Elevator World magazine did a feature story on the company hired to “modernize the elevators” at the World Trade Centers. They had private, unfettered access for a 30 day period.

WHO WAS IN CHARGE OF SECURITY FOR WTC? MARVIN BUSH, THE BROTHER OF FORMER PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH. AMAZING COINCIDENCE, ISN’T IT?

Marvin P. Bush, the president’s younger brother, was a principal in a company called Securacom that provided security for the World Trade Center, United Airlines, and Dulles International Airport. The company, Burns noted, was backed by KuwAm, a Kuwaiti-American investment firm on whose board Marvin Burns also served. [Utne]

According to its present CEO, Barry McDaniel, the company had an ongoing contract to handle security at the World Trade Center “up to the day the buildings fell down.”

The company lists as government clients “the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S Air force, and the Department of Justice,” in projects that “often require state-of-the-art security solutions for classified or high-risk government sites.”

Stratesec (Securacom) differs from other security companies which separate the function of consultant from that of service provider. The company defines itself as a “single-source” provider of “end-to-end” security services, including everything from diagnosis of existing systems to hiring subcontractors to installing video and electronic equipment. It also provides armored vehicles and security guards.

Do you believe that both towers AND Building #7 could have been brought down, demolition style and “collapse like a pancake”? Before you asnwer, remember that neither plane actually hit Building #7, yet it collapse just like the Twin Towers did anyway.

