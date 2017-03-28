BREAKING NEWS ALERT: FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY And NSA Director Rogers Refuse To Show Up On Capitol Hill TODAY For Classified Hearing!

Talk about angry…I am angry! I was going to cover the hearing today March 28, 2017 on Capitol Hill of the House Intelligence Committee classified hearing of FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Rogers. HOWEVER, they sent message they would not be available today. WOW, that is outrageous!

They were to be questioned about the information Rep. (R-C) Devin Nunes has discovered concerning the revelation that the Trump Transition Team has been incidentally surveilled in November and December of 2016 and January of 2017. Names of US citizens were unmasked and widely disseminated throughout the network. The unmasking of US citizens and leaking of classified information widely disseminated is a felony and carries with it a 10 year prison term.

The Committee also wants Devin Nunes to step down, as Nunes revealed information that he has to the press and President Trump before presenting it to the Committee. In my opinion, he did this to protect himself.

The information comes from whistleblower Dennis Montgomery who is very sick, and he is being represented by FREEDOM WATCH lawyer Larry Klayman. Klayman was to attend the hearing today.

Comey is afraid, because he knows Klayman was to present him with questions about this evidence, as Comey has known about it for 2 years.

This evidence proves what President Trump tweeted about being wiretapped.

There is to be a press conference at 10am this morning.

I am listing links that will be helpful to you the reader on this information.

I will be posting on this as soon as new information is announced.

FBI not cooperating. NSA cooperating. Paul Ryan is getting ready to speak. Watch FOX NEWS LIVE.

House Republicans on Tuesday discussed making a second attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare in a closed-door meeting that was an attempt to “heal the divisions” caused when party infighting prevented legislation from passing last week.

“We are talking about how to get Obamacare repealed and replaced,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said as he left the meeting.

The message from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., was that despite last week’s failed attempt, the GOP could not walk away from the effort to repeal the collapsing law, and replacing it with Republican reforms. Lawmakers who attended the meeting said the group held “a good healthy discussion” about internal differences that sunk the bill last week.

