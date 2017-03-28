ANOTHER BANKER “SUICIDED”: Hedge fund executive, 56, who invested billions with Bernie Madoff, leaps to his death

Hedge fund executive, 56, who invested billions with Bernie Madoff, leaps to his death from 24th story of New York’s luxury Sofitel hotel

Charles W. Murphy plunged to his death in midtown Manhattan on Monday

Witnesses said he was wearing a dark business suit when he jumped

The 56-year-old plummeted 20 floors before he landed on a 4th floor terrace

Murphy used to be an executive with Fairfield Greenwich Group – Madoff’s biggest feeder fund with $7bn of clients’ money invested

He’s the fourth person connected to Madoff to commit suicide

MORE: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4355186/Man-commits-suicide-jumping-Sofitel-hotel.html

