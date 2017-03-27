27

Mar. ’17

Response to Alex Jones apologizing for covering pizzagate to James Alefantis [VIDEO]

 

 

March 27, 2017

 

PROOF! Alex Jones Is CoIntelPro

 

 

Published on May 17, 2015

 

 

PRISON PLANET: ALEX JONES ARE COINTELPRO – Counter Intelligence Program “Some people are so poisonous, they need to be exposed” – Alex Jones Agent Provocateur

August 17, 2012

Alex Jones Blows His Cover In Austin


Alex Jones goes ape sh*t on an OLD LADY CALLER


William Cooper on the Alex Jones Show 1998


Alex Jones Exposed by Milton William Cooper


Alex Jones: Zionist Disinfo Agent


Jack Blood – The Ugly Truth About Alex Jones 1of8


Jack Blood – The Ugly Truth About Alex Jones 2of8


Jack Blood – The Ugly Truth About Alex Jones 3of8


William Cooper – The Alex Jones Deception – (1-4-2000)

 

 

