Did you know that On November 12, 1963 President John F. Kennedy began the process to end the Cold War by establishing a joint space program with Russia. 10 days later he was dead.

DRAFT OF NATIONAL SECURITY ACTION MEMORANDUM NO. 271
CONFIDENTIAL
November 12, 1963
NATIONAL SECURITY ACTION MEMORANDUM NO. 271
MEMORANDUM FOR
The Administrator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
SUBJECT: Cooperation with the USSR on Outer Space Matters
I would like you to assume personally the initiative and central responsibility within the Government for the development of a program of substantive cooperation with the Soviet Union in the field of outer space, including the development of specific technical proposals. I assume that you will work closely with the Department of State and other agencies as appropriate.
These proposals should be developed with a view of their possible discussion with the Soviet Union as a direct outcome of my September 20 proposal for broader cooperation between the United States and the USSR in outer space, including cooperation in lunar landing programs. All proposals or suggestions originating within the Government relating to this general subject will be referred to you for your consideration and evaluation.
In addition to developing substantive proposals, I expect that you will assist the Secretary of State in exploring problems of procedure and timing connected with holding discussions with the Soviet Union and in proposing for my consideration the channels which would be most desirable from our point of view. In this connection the channel of contact developed by Dr. Dryden between NASA and the Soviet Academy of Sciences has been quite effective, and I believe that we should continue to utilize it as appropriate as a means of continuing the dialogue between the scientists of both counties.
I would like an interim report on the progress of our planning by December 15.
cc:
Mr. Bundy
Mr. Johnson
NSC Files
Information copies to: Chairman, National Aeronautics and Space Council
Secretary of State
Secretary of Defense
Director of Central Intelligence
Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission
Director, National Science Foundation
Special Assistant to the President for Science and Technology
Director, Bureau of the Budget
Director, U.S. Information Agency
