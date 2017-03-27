Daily aspirin found to increase risk of heart attack by 190%

(Natural News) Taking aspirin regularly to keep heart disease at bay may do more harm than good, according to a recent study. Researchers at the Southampton University in the U.K. and the Maastricht University in the Netherlands found that daily aspirin intake may lead to increased odds of heart attack.

Researchers examined 30,000 patients with atrial fibrillation – a condition characterized by rapid and often irregular heart beat – and found that patients who took aspirin on a daily basis were 1.9 times as likely to suffer an acute heart attack compared with those who took warfarin, a vitamin K antagonist. “Oral anticoagulant treatment with vitamin K antagonists has been the cornerstone for the prevention of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation for decades. We identified an … increased risk of [heart attacks] among current and past aspirin users in comparison with VKAs. There also exists doubt about the usefulness of aspirin in atrial fibrillation. In new guidelines aspirin is no longer included,” said study leader Dr Leo Stolk.

The study also revealed that a class of drugs called direct oral anticoagulants were also tied to increased odds of heart attack in patients with atrial fibrillation. The results were published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

More studies find link between aspirin intake, heart attack risk

The use nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, more commonly known as painkillers, such as ibuprofen and aspirin to treat colds and flu was associated with higher risk of heart attack in users. An analysis of more than 9,000 patients revealed that those who took painkillers such as aspirin to relieve respiratory infection were more than three times as likely to suffer a heart attack than those who did not take NSAIDs. Researchers also found that intravenous administration on painkillers may further elevate the risk of heart attack by more than seven fold.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/daily-aspirin-found-to-increase-risk-of-heart-attack-by-190/

Advertisements