Mother gave her boy, who was given days to live, CANNABIS to cure his cancer and he made a miracle recovery

- Deryn Blackwell had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer
- He was in severe pain and had become addicted to morphine
- In 2013 the boy, then aged 14, was moved to a hospice and expected to die
- His parents decided to give him cannabis to ease the pain
- They believe it revived his immune system against all odds
- Since taking the drug, Deryn, now 17, has made a miracle recovery
- His mother, Callie Blackwell, has revealed his astounding story in a new book
