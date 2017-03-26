26

Mar. ’17

Mother gave her boy, who was given days to live, CANNABIS to cure his cancer and he made a miracle recovery

July2010_Deryn 1st day ALL.jpg

  • Deryn Blackwell had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer
  • He was in severe pain and had become addicted to morphine
  • In 2013 the boy, then aged 14, was moved to a hospice and expected to die
  • His parents decided to give him cannabis to ease the pain
  • They believe it revived his immune system against all odds  
  • Since taking the drug, Deryn, now 17, has made a miracle recovery 
  • His mother, Callie Blackwell, has revealed his astounding story in a new book

