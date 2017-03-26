JFK: ‘There Is No Evidence Hitler Died During WW2’

“There is no complete evidence that Hitler died“, John F. Kennedy wrote in a diary in 1945 after a tour of Hitler’s bunker in Berlin, adding “the Russians doubt that he is dead.”

JFK also wrote about his grave doubts about the newly formed United Nations: “In practice, I doubt that it will prove effective in the sense of its elaborate mechanics being frequently employed or vitally decisive in deterring war or peace.“

In the aftermath of World War II, a young John F. Kennedy toured Hitler’s mountaintop retreat and recorded his thoughts about the German dictator. “Within a few years Hitler will emerge from the hatred that surrounds him now as one of the most significant figures who ever lived,” the 28-year-old Kennedy wrote in a diary in 1945, per Newser.

Hitler, he added, “had in him the stuff of which legends are made.” The words should not be viewed as praise, say those who are auctioning the diary next month. “There’s no glorification,” says Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of Boston’s RR Auction. Kennedy was a historian, he says, and his assessment is in the context of Hitler’s place in history.

The diary was written in 1945 after Kennedy’s military service, when the 28-year-old was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers, rubbing shoulders with world leaders and traveling through a devastated Europe.

The 61-page diary, mostly typed but including 12 handwritten pages, is believed to be the only diary the future president ever kept.

Kennedy eventually gave the 61-page diary, about 12 pages of which are handwritten, to its current owner, Deirdre Henderson, a onetime research assistant for Kennedy. As CBS Newsnotes, she previously published it in book form.

While the information isn’t new, the original document is expected to fetch $200,000 when it goes up for sale on April 26. Other highlights, per the AP:

Hitler's death: "There is no complete evidence, however, that the body that was found was Hitler's body," he wrote. "The Russians doubt that he is dead."

The UN: "In practice, I doubt that it will prove effective in the sense of its elaborate mechanics being frequently employed or vitally decisive in deterring war or peace."

USSR: "Yet, if we pull out (of Germany), we may leave a political vacuum that the Russians will be only too glad to fill."

FBI: Hitler Did Not Die! History Has Lied About His Death!

(Before It’s News) The FBI.gov website reveals that the U.S. government knew Hitler was alive and well – living in the Andes Mountains in Argentina long after World War II had ended. The world has been repeatedly told for the last 70 years that on April 30 1945, Adolf Hitler committed suicide in his underground bunker. His body was allegedly discovered and identified by the Soviets before being taken back to Russia. Is it possible that the Soviets lied all this time, and that the history you have been taught at school is a complete fabrication? With the release of these official FBI documents it is now confirmed that the world’s most notorious leader actually escaped Germany and lived a peaceful life in the foothills of the Andes Mountains in South America. And as if that news wasn’t bizarre enough, a photo has emerged recently which purports to show an elderly 95-year-old Hitler posing with his girlfriend in Brazil in 1984. The above FBI documents show that not only was Hitler and Eva Braun’s suicide faked, the infamous pair might have had help from the director of the OSS himself, Allen Dulles. In one FBI document from Los Angles, it is revealed that the agency was well aware of a mysterious submarine making its way up the Argentinian coast dropping off high level Nazi officials. What is even more astonishing is the fact that the FBI knew he was in fact living in the foothills of the Andes. Who is the Mysterious Informant? In a Los Angeles letter to the Bureau in August of 1945, an unidentified informant agreed to exchange information for political asylum. What he told agents was stunning. The informant not only knew Hitler was in Argentina, he was one of the confirmed four men who had met the German submarine. Apparently, two submarines had landed on the Argentinian coast, and Hitler with Eva Braun was on board the second. http://video.beforeitsnews.com/embed.php?vid=7349adb0b FBI: HITLER SURVIVED… The Argentinian government not only welcomed the former German dictator, but also aided in his hiding. The informant went on to not only give detailed directions to the villages that Hitler and his party had passed through, but also credible physical details concerning Hitler. While for obvious reasons the informant is never named in the FBI papers, he was credible enough to be believed by some agents. The FBI Tried to Hide Hitler’s Whereabouts. Even with a detailed physical description and directions the FBI still did not follow up on these new leads. Even with evidence placing the German sub U-530 on the Argentinian coast shortly before finally surrounding, and plenty of eye witness accounts of German official being dropped off, no one investigated. Even More Evidence is Found: Along with the FBI documents detailing an eye witness account of Hitler’s whereabouts in Argentina, more evidence is coming to light to help prove that Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun did not die in that bunker. In 1945, the Naval Attaché in Buenos Aires informed Washington there was a high probability that Hitler and Eva Braun had just arrived in Argentina. This coincides with the sightings of the submarine U-530. Added proof comes in the form of newspaper articles detailing the construction of a Bavarian styled mansion in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. Further proof comes in the form of architect Alejandro Bustillo who wrote about his design and construction of Hitler’s new home which was financed by earlier wealthy German immigrants. Irrefutable Evidence that Hitler Escaped: Perhaps the most damming evidence that Hitler did survive the fall of Germany lies in Russia. With the Soviet occupation of Germany, Hitler’s supposed remains were quickly hidden and sent off to Russia, never to be seen again. That is until 2009, when an archeologist from Connecticut State, Nicholas Bellatoni was allowed to perform DNA testing on one of the skull fragments recovered. What he discovered set off a reaction through the intelligence and scholarly communities. Not only did the DNA not match any recorded samples thought to be Hitler’s, they did not match Eva Braun’s familiar DNA either. So the question is, what did the Soviets discover in the bunker, and where is Hitler? Even former general and President Dwight D. Eisenhower wrote to Washington. It was not only General Eisenhower who was concerned over Hitler’s compete disappearance, Stalin also expressed his concerns. In 1945, the Stars and Stripes newspaper quoted then General Eisenhower as believing that the real possibility existed of Hitler living safely and comfortably in Argentina. Is it Possible? With all of the new found evidence coming to light, it is possible and even likely that not only did Hitler escape from Germany; he had the help of the international intelligence community. Released FBI documents prove that they were not only aware of Hitler’s presence in Argentina; they were also helping to cover it up. It would not be the first time the OSS helped a high ranking Nazi official to escape punishment and capture. Look at the story of Adolf Eichmann who was located in Argentina in the 1960’s. Did Hitler escape to Argentina? The answer is yes. #hitlerlives #hitlerisstillalive Thanks for taking your time to check out this information. Love to hear what YOU think in the comments section below! If you find that you liked this story, don’t forget to hit the “RECOMMEND CONTRIBUTOR” and “RECOMMEND STORY” button at the top of the page so that I can bring you more articles like this. If you got something out of this, consider sharing it with others. 