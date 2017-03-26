Florida family wears ‘Pizzagate’ T-shirts & demand investigation into Clinton pedophile conspiracy outside White House

- Protesters who gathered in Washington, DC, at a rally calling for the ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theory to be investigated
- Father Kori Hayes, 25, was at the event with his 31-year-old wife Danielle Hayes, and the couple’s children, who are two, five, and nine years old
- The Hayes family sported ‘Pizzagate’-themed T-shirts
- ‘Pizzagate’ is based on claims that Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief John Podesta ran a child sex abuse ring at a pizzeria
- There has been no evidence of the so-called abuse, no investigation and no victims who have come forward
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4349932/Family-demands-Pizzagate-investigation-outside-White-House.html#ixzz4cR3eOXJe
Advertisements