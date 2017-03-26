26

Mar. ’17

Florida family wears ‘Pizzagate’ T-shirts & demand investigation into Clinton pedophile conspiracy outside White House

  • Protesters who gathered in Washington, DC, at a rally calling for the ‘Pizzagate’ conspiracy theory to be investigated 
  • Father Kori Hayes, 25, was at the event with his 31-year-old wife Danielle Hayes, and the couple’s children, who are two, five, and nine years old
  • The Hayes family sported ‘Pizzagate’-themed T-shirts
  • ‘Pizzagate’ is based on claims that Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief John Podesta ran a child sex abuse ring at a pizzeria
  • There has been no evidence of the so-called abuse, no investigation and no victims who have come forward 

Welch has also agreed to pay approximately $5,700 for damage he caused in the restaurant

