US provides cover for Mexico’s murderous elite – Mexican journalist shot and killed in Chihuahua [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 24, 2017

A Mexican journalist shot and killed in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua is at least the one to be killed this month alone, solidifying Mexico as one of the deadliest places on Earth for journalists. Investigators also discovered eight unmarked mass graves containing hundreds of skulls, purportedly used by cartels. Activists argue the US adds to the carnage by militarizing Mexico through aid, ostensibly to wage the “war on drugs.” RT America’s Anya Parampil has the story.