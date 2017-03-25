THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 25, 2017]

–

–

–

Pacific Daily News –

A former student at Santa Barbara Catholic School in Dededo said a former priest sexually abused him while two other students were told to wait outside an office of a Tumon parish in 1981 or 1982. Jive Lee Kaai, now 47, said he was only 12 or 13 and a …

32nd person accuses clergy of sexual abuse KUAM.com – Another victim of clergy sex abuse has filed a complaint against the Archdiocese of Agana. 47-year-old Jive Lee Kaai alleges he was only a teen boy when he was sexually molested by former priest Father Raymond Cepeda. Kaai is seeking $5 million in …

–

Beaver County priest retires after allegations of child sex abuse ruled not proven

Tribune-Review –

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith — which houses a body charged by Pope Francis with expediting disciplinary actions in sexual abuse cases — ruled the allegation that the Rev. John “Jack” P. Fitzgerald, 68, abused a child in …

–

NSW Catholic priest charged with historic child sex offences 9news.com.au – The 76-year-old Newcastle man, who is a current serving priest, was arrested at midday following allegations by a 46-year-old man during the Royal Commission into institutional responses to child sex abuse in March 2014. The Commission, which was …

–

Settlement Reached in LA Priest Sex Abuse Suit NBC Southern California – Mar 22, 2017 The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has settled a lawsuit brought by a 29-year-old man who alleged he was forced to read verses from the Bible while being …

–

Newcastle Herald – Mar 23, 2017

… told the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in … The man also named a fourth alleged sexual abuser – a Catholic employee, … that a priest of the diocese had been charged with historic child sex offences …

–

Sex abuse suits against Hawaii priest persist

West Hawaii Today –

HILO — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu has settled one of three civil lawsuits that allege a prominent retired Big Island priest sexually molested teenage boys decades ago, according to the attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases. Mark …

–

Pacific Daily News – Mar 24, 2017

Pangelinan, now living in Mangilao, is the 33rd man to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit. He’s demanding at least $10 million in damages, double the …

–

Judge clears way for retrial of ex-Philadelphia monsignor

Minneapolis Star Tribune –

PHILADELPHIA — A Catholic church official’s 14-year legal odyssey over his handling of sex–abuse complaints won’t end anytime soon after a Philadelphia judge said Friday he would be retried on child endangerment charges. Monsignor William Lynn had …

–

Newsworks.org – Mar 24, 2017

A Philadelphia judge will decide Friday whether Monsignor William Lynn will face a new trial on charges of covering up priests‘ sexual abuse of children. (AP file …

–

The New Indian Express – Mar 21, 2017

According to police, the victim was subjected to unnatural sex by the priest for about one year after he joined the seminary to pursue theology. The boy has …

–

fox6now.com – Mar 23, 2017

Most importantly for people to know is that no priest, whether a diocesan priest or religious order priest, who has a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a …

–

NEWS.com.au – Mar 22, 2017

A Victorian Catholic priest facing historical child sex abuse crimes will have his court hearing adjourned until July after it was revealed the judge set to hear the …

–

FRANCE 24 – Mar 21, 2017

French Catholic bishops accused of ‘covering-up sex abuses’ … revealed on Tuesday in a report reminiscent of the Spotlight investigation into clergy sex abuse.

–

Man says former priest abused him in 1986, called it penance

Pacific Daily News –

A man alleged a former priest sexually abused him on Cocos Island in or around 1986 as penance so he could get confirmed. James A. Mafnas, now 45, is the 31st man to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and …

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – Mar 18, 2017

In a period of time in which Marie Collins, clergy sex abuse survivor, resigned her place on a Vatican commission attempting to deal with new policies for dealing …

–

BBC News – Mar 21, 2017

Father MacKenzie was the priest at St Patrick’s, Cupar, in the Canadian … Allegations of sexual abuse there will be examined by the Independent Inquiry into …

–

Towleroad – Mar 18, 2017

When Pope Francis named two victims of clergy sexual abuse to a new Vatican commission on the protection of minors in 2014, some observers took it as a sign …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

