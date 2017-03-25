25

Mar. ’17

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MARCH 25, 2017]

Former Santa Barbara student alleges priest sex abuse

Pacific Daily News – ‎Mar 21, 2017‎
A former student at Santa Barbara Catholic School in Dededo said a former priest sexually abused him while two other students were told to wait outside an office of a Tumon parish in 1981 or 1982. Jive Lee Kaai, now 47, said he was only 12 or 13 and a …
32nd person accuses clergy of sexual abuse

KUAM.com – ‎Mar 21, 2017‎
Another victim of clergy sex abuse has filed a complaint against the Archdiocese of Agana. 47-year-old Jive Lee Kaai alleges he was only a teen boy when he was sexually molested by former priest Father Raymond Cepeda. Kaai is seeking $5 million in …

Beaver County priest retires after allegations of child sex abuse ruled not proven

Tribune-Review – ‎Mar 22, 2017‎
The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith — which houses a body charged by Pope Francis with expediting disciplinary actions in sexual abuse cases — ruled the allegation that the Rev. John “Jack” P. Fitzgerald, 68, abused a child in

NSW Catholic priest charged with historic child sex offences

9news.com.au – ‎Mar 22, 2017‎
The 76-year-old Newcastle man, who is a current serving priest, was arrested at midday following allegations by a 46-year-old man during the Royal Commission into institutional responses to child sex abuse in March 2014. The Commission, which was …

Story image for priest sex abuse from NBC Southern California

Settlement Reached in LA Priest Sex Abuse Suit

NBC Southern CaliforniaMar 22, 2017
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has settled a lawsuit brought by a 29-year-old man who alleged he was forced to read verses from the Bible while being …

Father Barry Tunks charged with indecently assaulting a child in the …

Newcastle HeraldMar 23, 2017
… told the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in … The man also named a fourth alleged sexual abuser – a Catholic employee, … that a priest of the diocese had been charged with historic child sex offences …

Sex abuse suits against Hawaii priest persist

West Hawaii Today – ‎Mar 23, 2017‎
HILO — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu has settled one of three civil lawsuits that allege a prominent retired Big Island priest sexually molested teenage boys decades ago, according to the attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases. Mark

Mangilao man says priest took nude photos of him as a boy

Pacific Daily NewsMar 24, 2017
Pangelinan, now living in Mangilao, is the 33rd man to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit. He’s demanding at least $10 million in damages, double the …

Judge clears way for retrial of ex-Philadelphia monsignor

Minneapolis Star Tribune – ‎19 hours ago‎
PHILADELPHIA — A Catholic church official’s 14-year legal odyssey over his handling of sexabuse complaints won’t end anytime soon after a Philadelphia judge said Friday he would be retried on child endangerment charges. Monsignor William Lynn had

Lynn may face new trial on charges of covering up clergy sex abuse

Newsworks.orgMar 24, 2017
A Philadelphia judge will decide Friday whether Monsignor William Lynn will face a new trial on charges of covering up priestssexual abuse of children. (AP file …

Kerala vicar arrested for sexual abuse of seminary student

The New Indian ExpressMar 21, 2017
According to police, the victim was subjected to unnatural sex by the priest for about one year after he joined the seminary to pursue theology. The boy has …

“Father Bob,” long-time priest accused of sexually assaulting girl at …

fox6now.comMar 23, 2017
Most importantly for people to know is that no priest, whether a diocesan priest or religious order priest, who has a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a …

Catholic priest in court on abuse charges

NEWS.com.auMar 22, 2017
A Victorian Catholic priest facing historical child sex abuse crimes will have his court hearing adjourned until July after it was revealed the judge set to hear the …

French Catholic bishops accused of ‘covering-up sex abuses’

FRANCE 24Mar 21, 2017
French Catholic bishops accused of ‘covering-up sex abuses’ … revealed on Tuesday in a report reminiscent of the Spotlight investigation into clergy sex abuse.

Man says former priest abused him in 1986, called it penance

Pacific Daily News – ‎Mar 21, 2017‎
A man alleged a former priest sexually abused him on Cocos Island in or around 1986 as penance so he could get confirmed. James A. Mafnas, now 45, is the 31st man to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, priests and …

Priest who quit over abuse cases leaves priesthood entirely

Crux: Covering all things CatholicMar 18, 2017
In a period of time in which Marie Collins, clergy sex abuse survivor, resigned her place on a Vatican commission attempting to deal with new policies for dealing …

Bid to extradite priest from Canada over Fort Augustus abuse claims

BBC NewsMar 21, 2017
Father MacKenzie was the priest at St Patrick’s, Cupar, in the Canadian … Allegations of sexual abuse there will be examined by the Independent Inquiry into …

The Vatican is ‘All Words, No Action’ on Addressing Child Sex Abuse

TowleroadMar 18, 2017
When Pope Francis named two victims of clergy sexual abuse to a new Vatican commission on the protection of minors in 2014, some observers took it as a sign …

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

 

