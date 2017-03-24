Trump’s ultimatum: Donald calls House Republicans’ bluff and tells them to hold healthcare vote today or KEEP OBAMACARE

- Republicans had to postpone a vote in the House of Representatives to repeal and replace Obamacare –but scheduled one for Friday
- Decision was made Thursday afternoon as conservative Freedom Caucus members said they could not back package
- It was a slap in the face of President Trump whose spokesman Sean Spicer had boasted he was changing skeptical minds just before the postponement
- At precisely the time the vote was postponed Trump was meeting truckers and boasting that there would be a vote
- Republicans can afford to lose only 21 Republican votes, with about 30 opposed as of Thursday morning
- White House’s Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway went to Capitol Hill to twist more Republican arms
- Obama’s ‘essential benefits’ to get nixed in latest version
- They carried an ultimatum from the president: Vote on the package tomorrow or you can keep Obamacare
- Spicer said in a Fox News interview that Trump will get his up-or-down vote: ‘This is the only train leaving the station’
- ‘Burn the ships,’ said one GOP member
