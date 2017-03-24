24

Mar. ’17

Trump’s ultimatum: Donald calls House Republicans’ bluff and tells them to hold healthcare vote today or KEEP OBAMACARE

obamacare 2222222222

  • Republicans had to postpone a vote in the House of Representatives to repeal and replace Obamacare –but scheduled one for Friday
  • Decision was made Thursday afternoon as conservative Freedom Caucus members said they could not back package
  • It was a slap in the face of President Trump whose spokesman Sean Spicer had boasted he was changing skeptical minds just before the postponement
  • At precisely the time the vote was postponed Trump was meeting truckers and boasting that there would be a vote 
  • Republicans can afford to lose only 21 Republican votes, with about 30 opposed as of Thursday morning 
  • White House’s Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway went to Capitol Hill to twist more Republican arms
  • Obama’s ‘essential benefits’ to get nixed in latest version 
  • They carried an ultimatum from the president: Vote on the package tomorrow or you can keep Obamacare
  • Spicer said in a Fox News interview that Trump will get his up-or-down vote: ‘This is the only train leaving the station’
  • ‘Burn the ships,’ said one GOP member

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4342768/GOP-doesn-t-guaranteed-votes-pass-Obamacare-repeal.html

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4342768/GOP-doesn-t-guaranteed-votes-pass-Obamacare-repeal.html#ixzz4cFOehHVb
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

 

ART OF THE TWEET: Trump urged his fellow Republicans to '#PassTheBill' on Twitter after his senior staff delivered a sterner message in person

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s