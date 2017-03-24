24

Mar. ’17

MSM focusing on allegations of Trump-Russia connection IGNORING Obama wiretapping Trump claims [VIDEO]

 

 

Published on Mar 24, 2017

The scandal over the snooping on Donald Trump’s team has taken a turn. The US House of Representatives Intelligence chief has been forced to be on the defensive over his claims that communications have been possibly intercepted at some point

 

 

 

Republicans on House Intel Committee ‘expect to see “smoking gun” evidence that Obama administration spied on Trump’

  • GOP Intel Committee members ‘expect to see smoking gun’ proving Trump’s claims that Obama spied on him during the transition
  • Classified into seen by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes reportedly corroborates Trump’s claims
  • Sources told Fox News that Nunes knew of the information before Trump tweeted on March 4 that he believed Obama had his phones tapped
  • The report also claims that the committee’s ranking Democrat, Adam Schiff, has seen the evidence that Nunes was referring to on Wednesday 

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4344654/Republicans-await-smoking-gun-proof-Obama-spied-Trump.html#ixzz4cFQqCmJG

 

