Congresswoman MAXINE WATERS: ‘Obama Has Put In Place’ Secret Database With ‘Everything On Everyone’, ‘Very Powerful For 2016 Election!’ [VIDEO]

Published on Feb 23, 2017

“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Representative Maxine Waters told Roland Martin on Monday.

“That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”