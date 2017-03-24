24

Mar. ’17

What Economic Recovery? Retailers To Close 3,951 Stores

RETAILERS 22222222222222222222

 

News Articles:
1. Survival of Sears and Kmart Is in Doubt, Owner Warns
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/22/bu…

2. J.C. Penney to Close Down 138 Stores
http://www.christianpost.com/news/j-c…

3. On last day, Westland Macy’s customers buy up fixtures
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/busi…

4. The Limited Is Closing All 250 of Its Stores
http://fortune.com/2017/01/08/thelimi…

5. Payless reportedly eyes bankruptcy filing, up to 500 store closings
http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2…

6. These 21 Retailers Are Closing 3,591 Stores — Who Is Next?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/walterlo…

 

http://investmentwatchblog.com/what-economic-recovery-retailers-to-close-3951-stores/

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s