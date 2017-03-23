The bizarre vintage inventions that (unsurprisingly) never took off

This somewhat alarming swimming mask was devised to protect women’s faces from the sun in the 1920s

If you could tell people from the early 20th century about some of today’s gadgets and gizmos, they’d think you were mad.

And the very same can be said the other way round, judging by some of these bizarre vintage inventions.

During the 1920s, women were sold some truly horrifying full face masks, with only holes cut out for their eyes, nostrils and mouths, to protect them from the sun while swimming – this being at a time when tans weren’t desirable.

In Britain, a Kent-based company called FW Mills designed a gas-resistant stroller for babies in 1938 when Britain was facing the threat of World War II.

And in New York City during the 1930s, mothers would leave their babies in cages suspended from the outside walls of high-rise buildings to give them a daily dose of ‘fresh air’.

Here, MailOnline Travel takes you on a journey back in time with stop-offs all around the world to admire (and recoil) at some of the barmiest inventions ever made.

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4339664/Bizarre-vintage-inventions-world.html#ixzz4c9mcMWWb

During the 1930s, New York mothers would leave their babies in cages suspended from the walls of high-rise buildings to give them a daily dose of fresh air

In 1938, a Kent-based company called FW Mills designed this gas-resistant pram for babies when Britain was facing the threat of war with Germany

This fetching headgear from the 1970s was designed so that women could do their hair and make-up before showering – although why is another matter

In 1922 when the US was under prohibition law, ‘Moonshiners’ who brewed illegal alcohol wore shoes with cow hoof-shaped attachments to avoid their footsteps being followed by police

This portable TV prototype was developed in 1967 by an artist and inventor called Walter Pichler, who wished to make a statement about isolation

‘Freezing’ freckles off with carbon dioxide was popular in the 1930s. While it was applied, patients eyes were covered with airtight plugs, their nostrils filled in for protection and they had to breathe through a tube

To get the tightly curled style of the day, pre-war women would spend hours having each section of hair individually set with the help of contraptions made of dozens of heating tongs

These Hamblin glasses were invented in 1936 and were designed to make it easier for people to read in bed. The words from the page were beamed to the reader’s eyes using mirrors so the reader could lie on their back and not have to strain their neck

These Canadian cone masks were designed to protect women’s make-up from snow, rain and blizzards

A one-wheeled bike, or monowheel, designed in 1931 by a Swiss engineer called Mr Gerdes

<img id=”i-474fbc934bcf8a9d” src=” http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/03/23/08/3E87040700000578-4339664-These_headsets_were_a_World_War_II_German_invention_designed_to_-a-13_1490256378885.jpg” ; height=”445″ width=”634″ alt=”These headsets were a World War II German invention designed to enhance the noise and flash of enemy guns so they were easier to pinpoint” class=”blkBorder img-share”/>

These headsets were a World War II German invention designed to enhance the noise and flash of enemy guns so they were easier to pinpoint

An early motorhome built in 1926, which looks a lot more like an actual house than the caravans of today

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-4339664/Bizarre-vintage-inventions-world.html

Advertisements