BREAKING NEWS: ISIS claims responsibility for London attack – as PM reveals killer was British-born jihadist who was probed by MI5 ‘some years ago’ over links to ‘violent extremism’

Theresa May reveals man who carried out the attack in Westminster was known to the security services

Published on Mar 23, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said police knew the identity of the British-born man who went on a car and gun rampage at parliament. She said he was once investigated for extremist links but was considered a peripheral figure. She did not disclose his name, adding police believed the man acted alone and added there was no reason to believe ‘imminent further attacks’ were planned. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86qn