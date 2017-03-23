BREAKING NEWS: ISIS claims responsibility for London attack – as PM reveals killer was British-born jihadist who was probed by MI5 ‘some years ago’ over links to ‘violent extremism’

Theresa May reveals man who carried out the attack in Westminster was known to the security services
- But probe into the British citizen’s links to violent jihadism was ‘historical’ and he was deemed ‘peripheral’
- Police are not naming the suspect while the investigation into his possible associates continues
- ISIS have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the killer was a ‘soldier of the Islamic State’
- Armed police stormed a flat above a takeaway in Birmingham last night and arrested three people
- Five others have been detained in raids on six properties thought to be linked to Westminster terrorist
- A neighbour believes the Birmingham flat is the home of the attacker who killed three in London yesterday
- The Hyundai Tucson 4×4 he used to kill and injure was rented from a hire car firm in the same area
Theresa May: London attacker was UK born, known to MI5
Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said police knew the identity of the British-born man who went on a car and gun rampage at parliament. She said he was once investigated for extremist links but was considered a peripheral figure. She did not disclose his name, adding police believed the man acted alone and added there was no reason to believe ‘imminent further attacks’ were planned. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86qn
Terrorist on the rampage: Chilling footage shows London terror attacker’s car speeding along the pavement of Westminster Bridge as one terrified woman PLUNGES into the River Thames
