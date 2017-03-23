23

Mar. ’17

BREAKING NEWS: ISIS claims responsibility for London attack – as PM reveals killer was British-born jihadist who was probed by MI5 ‘some years ago’ over links to ‘violent extremism’

London attacker was British born and investigated by MI5

Theresa May reveals man who carried out the attack in Westminster was known to the security services

  • But probe into the British citizen’s links to violent jihadism was ‘historical’ and he was deemed ‘peripheral’
  • Police are not naming the suspect while the investigation into his possible associates continues 
  • ISIS have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the killer was a ‘soldier of the Islamic State’
  • Armed police stormed a flat above a takeaway in Birmingham last night and arrested three people
  • Five others have been detained in raids on six properties thought to be linked to Westminster terrorist
  • A neighbour believes the Birmingham flat is the home of the attacker who killed three in London yesterday
  • The Hyundai Tucson 4×4 he used to kill and injure was rented from a hire car firm in the same area 

MORE

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4340858/Armed-police-seal-Birmingham-ongoing-incident.html

Theresa May: London attacker was UK born, known to MI5

Published on Mar 23, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday said police knew the identity of the British-born man who went on a car and gun rampage at parliament. She said he was once investigated for extremist links but was considered a peripheral figure. She did not disclose his name, adding police believed the man acted alone and added there was no reason to believe ‘imminent further attacks’ were planned. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86qn

 

Terrorist on the rampage: Chilling footage shows London terror attacker’s car speeding along the pavement of Westminster Bridge as one terrified woman PLUNGES into the River Thames

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4340016/Footage-Westminster-Bridge-carnage.html#ixzz4c9isdo7u

 

 

The flat is said to be the home of the 'lone wolf' attacker who was shot and died yesterday after mowing down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbing a policeman to death outside the Houses of Parliament

Three people and the attacker died in London on Wednesday afternoon after a man driving a Hyundai 4x4 crashed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before hurtling towards the gates of Parliament

The scene in Whitehall this morning, where a number of streets are closed off while investigators examine the scene

Armed police in Westminster today. The death of unarmed officer has raised questions all police in such locations should have guns

