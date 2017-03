Published on Mar 21, 2017

Edward Snowden has reacted to the testimony from the directors of the FBI and the NSA discussing whistleblowers before the House Intelligence Committee. As Congressman Trey Gowdy asked whether journalists can be prosecuted for reporting on classified information, Snowden noted that Comey didn’t outright say, “No.” For more on this, Coleen Rowley, former FBI agent and whistleblower joins RT America’s Simone Del Rosario to discuss.