Paul Manafort was once paid $10million a year by a Russian billionaire ‘in secretive plan to benefit the Putin government’

Yesterday, a Ukrainian lawmaker released a document that he said links Manafort to attempts to hide a $750,000 payment from a pro-Russia political party.

Lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko published a 2009 invoice purportedly signed by Manafort that shows a $750,000 payment for 501 computers to a company called Davis Manafort. The money came from a Belize-registered offshore company via a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan.

Leshchenko said the contract was a cover for payments made to Manafort for work he did for the pro-Russian Party of the Regions in Ukraine, which backed former Russia-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled the country amid anti-government protests in 2014.