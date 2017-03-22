22

Mar. ’17

Paul Manafort was once paid $10million a year by a Russian billionaire ‘in secretive plan to benefit the Putin government’

Paul Manafort

  • A new report reveals that Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was paid $10million a year by a Russian oligarch to promote Putin abroad 
  • According to interviews and business records from the AP, Manafort worked for aluminum billionaire (and Putin confidante) Oleg Deripaska as recently as 2009
  • The AP has also found that Manafort never disclosed the lobbying to the Justice Department, as is required by law  
  • On Tuesday, FBI Chief James Comey confirmed that the agency is looking into possible ‘collusion’ between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election
  • Manafort, who worked on the campaign in the lead up to the RNC, has repeatedly dismissed the investigations as politically motivated
  • He was forced to resign from the campaign in August, after it was revealed he secretly lobbied on behalf of Ukraine’s ruling pro-Russian political party
  • Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer said this morning that it would be ‘inappropriate to comment on a person who is not a White House employee’
  • Manafort was hit with more allegations on Tuesday, from a Ukrainian politician who claimed he tried to hide payments from a pro-Russian political party  

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4338128/Manaforts-plan-greatly-benefit-Putin-Government.html

 

 

MANAFORT ALSO ACCUSED OF HIDING PAYMENTS FROM PRO-RUSSIA UKRAINIAN POLITICAL PARTY

Yesterday, a Ukrainian lawmaker released a document that he said links Manafort to attempts to hide a $750,000 payment from a pro-Russia political party.

Lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko published a 2009 invoice purportedly signed by Manafort that shows a $750,000 payment for 501 computers to a company called Davis Manafort. The money came from a Belize-registered offshore company via a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan.

Leshchenko said the contract was a cover for payments made to Manafort for work he did for the pro-Russian Party of the Regions in Ukraine, which backed former Russia-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled the country amid anti-government protests in 2014.

 

