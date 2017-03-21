21

Mar. ’17

Michigan gets $100 Million grant from Trump’s EPA to fix Flint water system

Image: Michigan gets $100 Million grant from Trump’s EPA to fix Flint water system

The Environmental Protection Agency awarded Michigan $100 million in grant money to replace the Flint water system’s damaged infrastructure.

(Natural News) ( Article by Katherine Rodriguez from breitbart.com )

The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act of 2016 provided the funding for this grant that would help Flint replace its lead water pipes that have fallen into disrepair, the EPA said in a statement.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said this grant is part of the Trump administration’s goal to improve the country’s water infrastructure.

“EPA will especially focus on helping Michigan improve Flint’s water infrastructure as part of our larger goal of improving America’s water infrastructure,” Pruitt said.

Michigan Republicans and Democrats praised the EPA’s decision to fund efforts to repair Flint’s water system.

Read more at: breitbart.com

http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-03-20-michigan-gets-100-million-grant-from-trumps-epa-to-fix-flint-water-system.html

