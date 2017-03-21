[3/19/17] Holistic doctor, Fred Mejilla, did, in fact, die from gunshot wounds. Our heart goes out to his family and friends.

Mejilla leaves behind five children. Police said his family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Originally both the doctor and his patient were thought to be victims but now there is some speculation that the patient could have killed the doctor. As the patient is currently in critical condition, not all facts are known. Homicide investigators are continuing the investigation and have said that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation should contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776.

End of update.

Burlington: Two people have been injured in a shooting at a Burlington chiropractic clinic, police say. One is the doctor of the clinic, another an alleged patient. http://govtslaves.info/another-holistic-doctor-shot-in-his-clinic-dies-hours-later/

50 Holistic Doctors Have Mysteriously Died In The Last Year, But What’s Being Done About It?

Nearly 50 holistic doctors have been found dead within the past year. What’s going on?

Recently, Erin Elizabeth from HealthNutNews wrote up an expose about the past year’s findings concerning the many disappearances of holistic doctors.

In case you’re not aware, the confusing conundrum first began when Dr. Bradstreet was found dead exactly one year ago – yes, on Father’s Day – in the U.S. The noted autism doctor, researcher, and parent was found in a river with a gunshot wound to the chest. While authorities at first thought his death was a result of suicide, it has since been confirmed that Dr. Bradstreet was murdered and that the wound was not self-inflicted. His family, like the families of many other missing and dead naturopathic practitioners and MD doctors, believe that he was murdered for using and promoting controversial therapies, such as GCMaF.

According to Elizabeth, nearly 50 doctors have now died or gone missing under mysterious circumstances. This riveting finding has resulted in some exposure on the topic – including articles by the New York Times, The Independent UK, and network affiliates such as ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, but the whole story – or the many threads connecting the various murders – is not being told.

http://truththeory.com/2016/06/26/50-holistic-doctors-have-mysteriously-died-in-the-last-year-but-whats-being-done-about-it/

